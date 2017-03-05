How to become a water walker (II)

All of us have needed a miracle in the past, need one now, or will need one in the future. The problem is that most Christians don’t know how to receive a miracle from God.

gracetidings with dr doug mamvura

The best advice is don’t wait until a storm hits to learn how to believe God for a miracle. During a storm, emotions will cancel out your faith.

God intended for mankind to live in Him.

As Acts 17:28 says, “In him we live, and move, and have our being.”

He is absolutely supernatural. He is not limited by the things you see and experience here in this physical world.

The normal Christian life is for you to be drawing upon God’s ability and power. Let me put it this way: If you aren’t walking in the supernatural, miraculous power of God, you are living below your privileges, in a substandard life. That might seem strong, but it’s true. If your life isn’t supernatural, then it’s superficial. I really believe that.

Peter walked on the water and no one else apart from Jesus did this. When Peter began to sink, the Lord was right there to pick him up. He didn’t drown, and neither will you if you get out of the natural and begin to start walking in the supernatural.

The significance of this is that here was a situation where it looked like the disciples might be killed and Peter was able to walk on top of what was trying to kill him.

What’s trying to kill you? Is it sickness? How about financial problems or marital problems? Maybe it’s just the mundane. Many people are suffering from boredom. Whatever it is, God wants to release His miracle-working power in you and put you on top. But it’s up to you. It’s His power that performs the miraculous, but Peter didn’t see that power in operation until he took a step outside of the boat.

The exact same principles that operated in Peter’s life in order for him to walk on the water will work for you too! You need these principles operating in your life to receive the miraculous power of God.

It’s important to clarify the difference between a blessing and a miracle. A miracle is a supernatural intervention of God in a crisis situation. A blessing is still God’s power, but it flows through natural channels. Blessings are better than miracles. If you live your life from one miracle to the next, you will live from crisis to crisis. It’s better to be blessed with good health than to always need divine healing. God’s will is for us to walk in blessing.

We all need a miracle at some time to simply jump-start our faith. If it weren’t for miracles, we wouldn’t grow to the point where we could walk in the blessings of God. Most Christians believe that God does miracles, but simply believing God is able to do it is not enough. You must know how to receive it.

Many Christians just wish and hope it happens

God is predictable and orderly. He doesn’t do one thing this time and another thing another time. God created this world and everything physical around us, and the physical world is orderly. God is the same yesterday, today, and forever. He is forever faithful.

Faith is governed by laws (Romans 3:27).The kingdom of God operates under law. It is consistent. When someone is killed due to the law of gravity, we may wonder why God did that. He didn’t, but there are laws that He put in place.

Gravity says that if you jump off a building, you will be killed. If you co-operate with God’s laws, you will be fine. If you ignore those laws, you can be killed by the laws intended for your good. It’s the same with the spiritual laws of God.

So, how do you receive a miracle from God? First, you must recognise that miracles are not just hit and miss. You can tap into a miracle. You learn the laws of God and how they work, and miracles will happen. I’m not saying you can push a button and God pops out or you can make God do whatever you want. I’m saying God is turned on all the time and any time you get turned on, you can see the power of God operate. God always wants to move on your behalf.

God’s desire is for you to prosper (Psalm 35:27). God’s will is for you to be healthy (3 John 2). God’s will is for you to be above only and not beneath (Deuteronomy 28:13).

You are the one who controls God’s ability in your life. God doesn’t. It is God’s power and His ability, but it’s up to you. The Scripture says in Ephesians 3:20, “Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us.”

Many people leave off that last phrase, “according to the power that worketh in us.” If there is no power in you, you can stop God’s intervention in your life. God wants you to have a miracle, but you have to stop waiting and start believing.

God did all His miracles by the spoken Word. In Genesis, He created the world by the spoken Word. Hebrews 11 tells us, “Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear.” The important point is that your words are involved in your miracle.

Many Christians put prayer above all and believe that if you pray, it will happen. Prayer is like water or fertiliser that you put on the seed. But, without planting a seed, watering is useless. If God was moved by need, every person’s need would be met. Also, those in the worst situations would get their needs met first. That’s not true.

You must plant a seed, which is the Word of God. First Peter 1:23 says, “Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which lives and abides for ever.” We are born again of incorruptible seed — the Word of God.

Farmers believe that if you plant wheat, you get wheat. If you plant corn, you get corn. They don’t question it — they are simply laws. Everybody agrees with that in the natural; but when it comes to spiritual things, most people don’t believe that.

But the truth is, if you aren’t reaping what the Word of God says, you haven’t planted what the Word of God says to plant. You reap what you sow. If the Word of God is primary in your life, you’re going to get the results of the Word of God. That doesn’t mean Satan won’t fight you and you won’t have problems. The end result will be you’re going to have what the Word of God says. Satan may fight you, but you’ll win. Many of us know this intellectually, but in our hearts, there is fear or reservation. We don’t have the absolute confidence that God’s Word is going to prevail in our lives.

Dr Doug Mamvura is a graduate of Charis Bible School. Feedback: drdoug@corporatemomentum.biz or Twitter @dougmamvura