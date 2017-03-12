NetOne’s OneFusion hailed

JUNIOR Chamber International (JCI) has applauded the innovativeness of NetOne through its OneFusion package which is making internet penetration faster and more affordable to the generality of the population.

BY STAFF REPORTER

In an interview at its annual golf tournament sponsored by NetOne and other companies, JCI Zimbabwe president Archibald Mathibela said young people needed affordable internet to connect with the global community.

“As the youth, we would like to thank NetOne for their OneFusion package which has made the lives of Zimbabwean youths easier through affordable internet rates. The youth are the biggest users of ICT and this product from NetOne is the way to go,” Mathibela said.

He said JCI was hopeful of empowering young people through establishing procurement deals with various companies’ and institutions.

The annual golf tournament at the Royal Harare Golf club was aimed at raising funds for community projects that JCI is implementing in Harare and surrounding areas.

Acting NetOne CEO Brain Mutandiro said the mobile phone company was happy to positively impact young lives through rolling out wide-ranging affordable services.

“We are pleased with the enthusiasm of the JCI. This organisation is for the young professionals who are the millennials and the key drivers to ICT. We have partnered them to unlock business opportunities and we have found OneFusion to be the package of choice which is ideal for their business plan,” Mutandiro said.

“We are now in a digital age and technology needs to be easily accessible. We have been given a mandate to operate in the telecoms sector and we are cognisant of the fact that we should change lives through empowering citizens.”