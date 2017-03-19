Cheetahs off to flying start in Vic Falls

ZIMBABWE’S Sevens rugby side, the Cheetahs, started their campaign at the inaugural Kwesé Sports Victoria Falls Sevens campaign on a high note in the resort town, with three easy wins in the pool stages of the two-day tournament at Victoria Falls Primary School yesterday.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

The Cheetahs capped off a successful day in style as they absolutely obliterated Botswana “A” 63-0 in the last match of the day.

It looked like the host nation toyed with their neighbours in the first half, as they took a 28-0 lead into the break.

However, Gilbert Nyamutsamba’s men turned up the heat in the second half to put up the highest score of the tournament so far.

Earlier in the day, the Cheetahs — who are using the tournament to prepare for the Rugby World Cup Sevens qualifiers later this year recorded victories over neighbours Zambia (21-0) and their third-tier Presidents VII side (36-0).

Regional rivals Namibia, who are expected to give Zimbabwe their stiffest challenge, also ended day one of the Kwesé Sports Victoria Falls Sevens unbeaten when they beat Zambia “A” 19-5 in their last match of the day.

The Namibians, though, didn’t have it all their way in the first half when the Zambian side got in among them and disrupted their ball.

However, the Namibians switched gears in the second half to cruise to the win.

Namibia beat Botswana 26-0 in the opening match of the tournament, before they were given a huge scare by Zimbabwe’s second string side, the Goshawks.

The Namibians were made to work hard for their 12-7 win over the Goshawks, who competed manfully against their much-fancied opponents.

Kwesé Sports Victoria Falls Sevens Day One Results:

Round One: Namibia 26-0 Botswana, Zimbabwe 21-0 Zambia, Zimbabwe Goshawks 19-15 Zambia A, Zimbabwe President VII 28-12 Botswana A

Second Round: Namibia 12-7 Zimbabwe Goshawks, Zimbabwe 36-0 Zimbabwe Presidents VII, Botswana 7-28 Zambian A, Zambia 56-0 Botswana A

Third Round: Zimbabwe Goshawks 26-7 Botswana, Zimbabwe Presidents VII 0-24 Zambia, Namibia 19-5 Zambia , Zimbabwe 64-0 Botswana A