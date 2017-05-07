Pastor Chris plots Harare shutdown

Police are bracing for a tough time controlling massive crowds that are expected to descend on the National Sports Stadium in Harare for the Pastor Chris preaching sermon today.

By Albert Masaka

Over 100 000 people were said to have registered to attend the Worship and Communion Miracle Service (WCMS) by yesterday but many more unregistered followers are expected to turn up for the church service whose attendance is free of charge.

People had started streaming into the stadium last night to secure places. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome was expected to arrive in Zimbabwe for the event anytime from last night to this morning.

This is Pastor Chris’ maiden visit to Zimbabwe and, speaking in broadcasts being aired on local television, he said Zimbabwe was a special country and the presence of the Lord would be all over. He promised to disclose special news about Zimbabwe during the service today.

Preparations for the global church service in Zimbabwe were almost complete by last night, with a member of the preparation team, a Christ Embassy pastor, saying they had prepared seven overflows.

This week the church in Zimbabwe has been holding prayer rallies for the success of the programme at the 60 000-seater venue and the local pastor, Ruth Musarurwa has urged congregants to leave the venue in a better shape than has happened elsewhere they have hosted the WCMS.

The WCMS in Zimbabwe is the second one in the international church after the one held recently in the United Kingdom. Pastor Chris protégés Reverend Tom Amenkhienan together with Evangelist Eddy Owase, jetted into the country two weeks ago to oversee the progress.

However, Zimbabwe’s leaders of the country’s prominent churches did not commit themselves to attending the Pasto Chris service. Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa’s United Family International Church is one of the churches whose leaders said they would not attend because their church would also be having its own service.

“It is unfortunate Pastor Chris’s service clashes with our own service,” Pastor Prime Kufa, UFiC spokesperson said yesterday.

Spokesperson for Prophet Walter Magaya’s Prophetic Healing and Deliverances ministries, pastor Admire Mango was not answering his phone up to the time of going to press last night and efforts to get Magaya himself were also fruitless.

“The message from the man of God, Pastor Chris for Zimbabwe is that this is the time for Zimbabwe,” Reverend Tom told a press conference soon after arrival at the Harare International Airport.

“God is bringing His blessings upon this nation and after this service; the man of God is going to pray for Zimbabwe. He comes with the power of the Holy Spirit and with the blessings from God for the nation, which will affect everybody and everybody should be expectant and expect and be ready to receive from God.”

He said testimonies for Zimbabwe would follow from that moment to the coming years after the programme.

Amenkhienan is Pastor Chris’s right-hand man while Evangelist Owase is the founding president of Christ Embassy, a Bible-based Christian ministry headquartered in Nigeria.

In the last three decades, the church has made a huge global impact with an ever-widening scope and expansive programming around the world.