Macheso speaks on new album

Sungura virtuoso Alick Macheso says he will not succumb to pressure and release a half-baked product, urging his fans to wait patiently for what he called a scorcher of an album.

By Moses Mugugunyeki

On Thursday, the sungura ace opened up to The Standard Style on the development of the yet-to-be-named album.

“I cannot be pressurised to release an album. All I am doing right now is to fine-tune the songs and when I am satisfied, I will release it,” he said.

“The album will definitely be released in August this year. Yes, there has been talk about the release date, but I am sure by August we would have completed what we are doing.”

The artist, who unveiled his 10th album Tsoka Dzerwendo (Ayayaa) last year in March, said fans were the judges.

“My fans are there to judge whether the album is good. As a musician, I only come up with a product and people are there to critique. We try by all means to come up with products that excite people and that is what we are striving to do right now in the studio,” he said.

In the past few months, the musician has been unpacking his album, sampling out new songs at shows.

After releasing the album Ndezvashe-eh, Macheso did not give his fans a new project and his followers waited patiently for almost four years until the release of Tsoka Dzerwendo (Ayayaa) which sold 100 000 copies in the first week of its release.

The album launch ceremony at the Harare International Conference Centre drew a full house and was graced by the “who is who” of the country’s showbiz industry.

Meanwhile, Macheso, who is the humanitarian ambassador of the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society, said he penned a new song based on his humanitarian work. The song, which would be translated into several languages, with copies selling across the globe, is meant to conscientise society on the need to assist the underprivileged.

“My message in the song is about the helping hand. I am saying, whatever you have — an old shirt, old shoe or dress — bring it forward so that we give it to those vulnerable members of our society,” he said.

Macheso said he was yet to make a decision on whether to include the song on his new album or to release it separately.