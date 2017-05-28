Costa Maradzike’s Bindura dream

Costa Maradzike’s career began in his home town of Kwekwe and took him to Highlanders where he was loved, and concluded with Mwana Africa in Bindura where he is idolised.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Last week when the Nash Copa Coca Cola was launched, he was honoured as one of the football legends from Mashonaland Province.

Of all the teams that he played for, only Highlanders still survives while others have folded. Maradzike has taken it upon himself to build a team, Trojan Stars, which was born from the ashes of the now defunct Mwana Africa.

Standardsport caught up with the man who captained Mwana Africa to two major cups as well as a dance in the CAF Confederation Cup a little over a decade ago.

“I am still in football but this time as a coach. I am currently the head coach at Trojan Stars and we managed to gain promotion into Division One last season where we are currently in eighth place on the log standings,” Maradzike said.

Maradzike has a dream to bring Premier Soccer League football back to the sleeping town of Bindura, although he is not in a hurry to achieve it.

“At Trojan I just want to produce young players who are going to excel in Zimbabwe football for future national teams. This year, I want to keep my team in Division One because I have a very young team and then maybe gun for promotion into the top flight league next season,” the 40-year-old former free kick specialist said.

Interestingly, Mwana Africa was formed when two Bindurabased sides, Ashanti Mine and Trojan Stars merged in 2005 and made the following three years memorable.

After luring Maradzike from Highlanders to make him captain of the team, Mwana Africa gained promotion into the Premier League the same year it was formed.

Powered by top players such as Thomas Sweswe, Chipo Tsodzo, Blessing Gumiso, Tendai Mwarura and Amidu Mndelemani among others, Mwana Africa won the CBZ Cup in 2006 as well as the Nestle Charity Shield.

Mwana Africa was dumped out of the CAF Confederation intermediate round by Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe with Maradzike as the captain.

“Representing Zimbabwe in the CAF Confederation Cup is the best football memory of my career. I also enjoyed gaining promotion into the Premier League as well as winning the CBZ Cup which gave us passage to play in Africa,” Maradzike said.

One of the best passers of the ball during his time and a proficient freekick taker, Maradzike began his career at Chrome juniors in Kwekwe before moving to Lancashire Steel junior, coached by Jerry Banda.

Players such as George Magariro, Isaac Nyabvure and Chamunorwa Gazi, to name but a few also emerged from the Lancashire Steel juniors.

He would then graduate into the Lancashire senior team, leading to the late Willard Khumalo-inspired Madison Cup triumph over CAPS United in 1999.

That was the time Maradzike became a constant feature in the national under-23 team.

“Lancashire Steel, under Chikabala had one of the best junior football projects and that is where I learnt the art of passing the ball well and my free kick technique, which I thought was next to none during my time,” the former Zimbabwe youth international said.

Starting off as a defender, Maradzike was transformed into a midfielder by Wester Chikabala at “Chimbi Chimbi Boys”, the club he also captained.

Maradzike mourned the death of an institution called Lancashire Steel which he says churned out some of the best footballers in the country.

“It pains me that Lancashire [Steel] no longer exists because it’s a team that groomed some of the best players to ever play football in this country. I think as former players, we have to do something to make sure that we revive the club that gave us an opportunity to express our football talents,” he said.

Joining a Highlanders side that had won four consecutive league titles in 2003, Maradzike quickly endeared himself with Bosso fans although the trophies somehow “dried-up” for the Bulawayo giants.

And at the formation of Mwana Africa he moved to Bindura.

Being the only one to play football in his family, Maradzike hopes that his son Tafadzwa, a Form 2 pupil at Manunure High School, will carry on his football legacy.

“No-one had any interest in football in my family except me. But I think my son Tafadzwa, who is at Manunure and has shown a lot of interest in football where he is already playing, will carry on the legacy. As a father, I will make sure that I support him to achieve more than I have achieved in my career,” revealed Maradzike.

In the meantime, Maradzike’s focus is to produce the best football talent from Bindura, such as speedy Dynamos striker Quality Kangadze, who is a former Trojan Stars player.