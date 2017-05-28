Mugabe succession brawl turns bloody

President Robert Mugabe’s crude politics of playing Zanu PF factions against each other to manage his succession has been cited as one of the reasons behind the spike in violence rocking the ruling party.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Zanu PF factions were involved in bloody clashes at the party’s Bulawayo headquarters on May 21 after a group linked to Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa allegedly attacked their colleagues that back political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko, one of the few senior Zanu PF politicians who have publicly supported Kasukuwere amid an onslaught by a faction linked to Mnangagwa, was due to address the meeting that was aborted amid the bloody clashes.

Scores of Zanu PF youths and war veterans were arrested in the aftermath of the clashes and are now facing public violence charges.

Alex Magaisa, a former advisor to ex-prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai, said although violence was not alien to Zanu PF, the recent clashes were linked to Mugabe’s succession.

“So this episode of violence is not surprising. But it also demonstrates that the succession battle is getting more vicious by the day,” he said.

“Mugabe, as usual, is the grandmaster playing these factions against each other.

“He could have fired Kasukuwere if he wanted but he knows that would upset the balance in the factions.

“Instead, he took him to Mexico for that low-level summit on disaster management. Mugabe’s main concern is his hold on power, all other issues are side-shows to deflect attention.”

Kasukuwere has been under pressure in recent months after the Mnangagwa-linked faction organised demonstrations against him in Mashonaland Central calling for his outster.

The anti-Kasukuwere lobby accuses the Local Government minister of a litany of charges that include plotting against Mugabe and corruption.

Mugabe has shown little interest in the case amid suspicion that he is not keen to take advice to fire the commissar. The G40 faction in Zanu PF believes the 93-year-old leader is the actual target of the attacks.

A senior Zanu PF official said there appeared to be two channels to express discontent in Zanu PF.

“One is use of violence and demonstrations but this only works if President Robert Mugabe approves of it and offers protection, and then the other of reporting through structures set out in the party constitution,” he said.

“There is serious guided democracy in Zanu PF and people are not free to express discontent. So it’s a ticking time bomb which periodically explodes when a chance presents itself

“Kasukuwere is a case in point, many people are unhappy with him but they toe the line. Once a chance to express discontent presented itself, it manifested in demonstrations and violence.”

A report by the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) for April said the violence in Zanu PF was linked to Mugabe’s succession.

“There were intra-party violence cases reported, particularly in the ruling Zanu PF party, where succession disputes are reported to have left political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere on the verge of being ousted,” reads part of the ZPP report.

“The process has often been a violent one characterised by intimidation, harassment and in some instances physical violence. In Harare, three people suffered broken limbs after pro-Kasukuwere and anti-Kasukuwere supporters clashed.

“A ZPP team member, who was taking pictures of the marches, was taken into a police van and ordered to delete pictures before being released.”

Former Zanu PF central committee member and war veterans’ leader Victor Matemadanda said members of the ruling party were not free to express their views.

“I could not speak freely while I was in Zanu PF,” he said.

“I had to keep it inside and could not even point out the things I saw and knew had been done wrongly.

“But from outside I have fresh air, I speak freely and point out the errors being made without fear.”

Violent clashes also occurred in Harare after the Mnangagwa-linked faction failed to pass a vote-of-confidence against officials linked to Kasukuwere last month.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo refused to link the clashes to the Kasukuwere case.

“We can’t say for sure before we receive evidence,” he said.

“This will come in the form of reports from the people on the ground.

“I don’t know about the issue of anger, we need details first and we expect that report soon while other people are still appearing in court.”

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu, said the violence in Zanu PF was a precursor to a violent election campaign next year.

“The stage is being set for 2018, imagine the manner in which they could beat each other up in front of the acting president who moves around with armed aides and in front of the police, what would they do to our supporters in Gokwe,” he said.

Gutu said his party was also a victim of state-sponsored violence.

“The violence that happened against our vice-president Thokozani Khupe in Lupane where police, unprovoked, fired tear gas to peaceful women and children at a private homestead carrying out a legitimate campaign just tells you of the uphill task we face,” he said.

Mugabe wants to stand for another term next year but there are doubts that he would have the stamina to lead Zanu PF campaigns ahead of the 2018 contest.