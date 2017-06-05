Zvishavane derby explodes

THE much-anticipated Zvishavane derby roars into life today when the two Castle Lager Premier Soccer League rivals FC Platinum and Shabanie Mine collide at Maglas this afternoon.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

FC Platinum and Warriors interim coach Norman Mapeza spent the better part of the week in the Warriors camp but he has returned in time for the potentially explosive encounter.

He also brought along goalkeeper Petros Mhari and midfielder Simon Shoko who are part of the national squad to ensure he has his best players available for selection.

There are concerns his dual role will affect the platinum miners’ quest for domestic coronation but he will be hoping to calm those fears with a win against their bitter rivals.

FC Platinum assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe, however, allayed fears about his boss’s dual role, saying his national team commitments would not affect the momentum of the team.

“Nothing will dent our preparations for the game, we are a team and we prepare for every match the same way with the aim of collecting maximum points,” Sweswe said at a press conference in Zvishavane yesterday.

Both sets of coaches from Shabanie Mine and FC Platinum talked of their readiness for the match but also reiterated the call to denounce violence at the stadium following last week’s violence when FC Platinum hosted Highlanders in Zvishavane.

“We have prepared well to face FC Platinum and I am very confident that we will have a better game and come up with a better result.

“We do not want people to fear to come to the ground; we want them to come and enjoy the game. Let us have fun,” said Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi.

“Football is a family sport and no to violence. I promise that it is going to be a good match.

“We respect Shabanie, they are doing very well and it is going to be a good game of football,” said Sweswe.