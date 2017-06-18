The dry bones must live

WHEN you look into your life today, your family, your community, what is it that you see? Are you happy and excited about it? Is there life in your world, or everything has been dead so long that you cannot imagine life being breathed back in?

Many Christians are disappointed with their life. But by virtue of being the children of God, they are supposed to be happy and excited, walking in the knowledge of who they are. But then, it appears as if so many things in their lives — their careers, businesses, academics, finances and relationships — have, for one reason or another, been dead for so long they cannot dare envision a resurrection. In fact, they have completely lost hope, watching the graveyard that has become their life.

There are others who are mourning what used to be and what they used to have during the better, earlier years filled with so much hope and expectation. You may be one of those people who for so long have found themselves trapped in this cage of hopelessness and despondency. You have done everything in your power, including praying and seeding, but it appears that all that money and prayers have gone down the drain. Perhaps now, more than ever before, is the time to alter your strategy.

It’s time to speak to the dry bones in your life so that they come alive again: “The hand of the Lord was upon me, and he brought me out by the Spirit of the Lord, and set me down in the midst of the valley, and lo, they were very dry. And he said to me, ‘Son of man, can these bones live?’ And I answered, ‘O Lord God, thou knowest.’ Again he said to me, ‘Prophesy to these bones, and say to them, O dry bones, hear the word of the Lord. Thus says the Lord God top these bones: Behold I will cause breath to enter you, and you shall live…and you shall know that I am the Lord” (Ezekiel 37:1–6, RSV).

God is asking you — just like He asked Ezekiel — can all those dry bones that now constitute your life be resuscitated? Ezekiel’s response is an incisive mirror in the way we act. Instead of taking a stand and offering a bold answer to God’s challenge, we become evasive and throw the ball back into his court. But God is probing us into understanding that He has empowered us to do that which we always look up to Him for and do it ourselves.

But wipe away your tears now, for crying does not cut it. Look up to God, the master strategist who holds the blueprint for revival in every area of your life. Take a stand and speak his word to all the bones ––– to everything that is dead in your life ––– then start confessing and your words will come to pass. Just like an initially doubtful and hesitant Ezekiel, you will see all those bones coming back together; the resuscitation of life!

Jesus tells us that we do not respond through the senses, but the spirit. Because your senses (which is the flesh) will make you get offended, cry, grumble and nurse the bitterness in your heart when you see things not working out for your good. But when you respond in the spirit, the words you speak will revive all that is dead: “…it is the Spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profiteth nothing: the words that I speak unto you, they are the spirit and they are life” (John 6:63, KJV).

You are probably doubting that what is dead in your life can be resurrected. But so did Martha, until Jesus told her: “I am [myself] the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in (adheres to, trusts in and relies on) me, although he may die, yet he shall live” (John 11:25, Amplified Bible).

So if only you put your trust and faith in Jesus, then you can speak to all that is lifeless around you, and just like Lazarus when he heard the voice of Jesus, it will resurrect.

God is telling you here that you are the prophet of your life. When you want to see all those bones resurrected in your life, speak the Word of God to them, and they will respond. You are a businessman or woman and the pressures of an economic recession are threatening to submerge your business, do not weep over your fate; take a stand and declare what you want to see happening in your business. Speak life into that business.

Phillip Chidavaenzi is the author of The Gospel of Grace: From the Old to the New Testament (2016) and Walking in the Spirit (2017). Feedback: pchidavaenzi@newsday.co.zw