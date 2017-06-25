Dynamos back in business

Harare giants Dynamos are set to be awarded maximum points by the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) disciplinary committee after the domestic premiership’s governing body decided to charge Chapungu for causing the abandonment of last week’s match at Ascot Stadium.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE/MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

The decision by the PSL to haul Chapungu before its disciplinary committee comes after their match against Dynamos in Gweru last week was abandoned in the 56th minute with DeMbare leading 4-0 when Chapungu goalkeeper Talbert Shumba crashed against the upright post leading to the goal post collapsing.

The hosts tried in vain for one hour 45 minutes to fix the post for the match to continue.

According to a PSL statement released yesterday, the airmen allegedly failed to provide the replacement/reserve goal after the incident which was a violation of Order 31 of the PSL rules and regulations.

“The Premier Soccer League has referred the abandoned league match between Chapungu FC and Dynamos FC played at Ascot Stadium on Sunday 18 June 2017 to the PSL disciplinary committee for determination,” reads the statement.

“Chapungu has been charged for breaching the Premier Soccer League Rules and Regulations and have been summoned to appear before the PSL disciplinary committee for causing the abandonment of a match due to failure to provide a replacement/reserve goal.

“In terms of Order 31 of the PSL Rules and Regulations, it is an act of misconduct on the part of the club where; 31.1.17: Its officials cause the abandonment of a match.

“The disciplinary hearing will take place at the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League offices on June 29 2017.”

The PSL further stated that “it will not make any further statements on the matter until it has been finalised.”

While DeMbare refused to comment on the PSL stance until after the disciplinary hearing, Chapungu CEO Innocent Chiganze said they were surprised by the decision which they would challenge.

“I do not know why they are holding us accountable for that. The ground was inspected by PSL before the start of the season and they said it is suitable to host Premier League games,” Chiganze said.

“Then the issue of reserve goal post not many teams have that even if you look at our stadiums. Again all the requirements they want for us to be able to host a league game we provided them, if the reserve goal post was a requirement we would have provided it.

“So, I do not know how we can be guilty of not providing something we were not told was a requirement.”

Chiganze added: “We are not fighting PSL and we do not have any problem with them at all but we just want to clarify our innocence. We will seat down as a club and layout our defence.”

Dynamos have already benefitted from another PSL disciplinary committee judgement so far this season when they were awarded three points from a match which was abandoned due to crowd trouble at Barbourfields Stadium against Highlanders last month.

That match was deadlocked at 1-1 in the first half.

Should they be awarded the match against Chapungu, it will ensure that Dynamos who have not won the championship since 2014 are back on track and within touching distance of log leaders Ngezi Platinum.

The Glamour Boys are going through a purple patch having won their last four matches against Harare City (1-0), ZPC Kariba (3-1), Tsholotsho (1-0) and Ngezi Platinum (3-2).

The winning streak saw the Glamour Boys making steady progress on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log standings as they are now on eighth position with 20 points from 11 matches.

It has been a remarkable recovery for Dynamos who got their campaign off to a sluggish start but their resurgence will be tested against Bulawayo City at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

DeMbare will take on the Bulawayo outfit without head coach Lloyd Mutasa and skipper Ocean Mushure who both travelled to South Africa with the Warriors for the Cosafa Castle Senior Challenge which started yesterday in Rustenburg.

The Harare giants will also miss the services of promising striker Quality Kangadze, who is still nursing an injury he suffered against Ngezi Platinum.