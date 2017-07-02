Maneta never gets tired with age

Ex-Big Brother Africa contestant Maneta Mazanhi turned 27 years of age last week and like wine she is getting better with age.

By Staff Reporter

In addition to her gorgeous face and striking appearance, the Bulawayo-bred Mazanhi is a rare combination of beauty with brains.

Some remember her dramatic antics on reality show Big Brother Africa which resulted in Roki’s eviction while others watched some soapies she starred in the aftermath, but the stunning Maneta has yet again transformed into a head-turning “madam boss”.

Last year she shocked some when she graduated with a Law degree from the University of South Africa.

Currently, Maneta appears to be topping off a brief but illustrious stint in the creative side of life with a strong-end game in the corporate world.

Pictures inundating social media show Maneta in formal wear and reports are that she is now the head of international relations at the Johannesburg-based, Nigerian-powered African Young Entrepreneurs (AYE) network.

In a Twitter post a week ago on her birthday Maneta signalled that indeed she is in a better place now.

“Celebrating life and happiness on my special day,” she posted.