Healing is a matter of faith

OVER the past few weeks, I have been sharing with you on the subject of divine healing and health and we have seen that healing is primarily a matter of faith.

Faith is seen. Faith is action. If I can have enough faith to believe that if I take three pills as instructed by the doctor I will get well, why then should I struggle with believing that if I act on God’s word, I will be made well?

divineinsight BY PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

Biblical faith is about acting on the Word rather than just believing it. When you believe something, you speak it out and then you act like it. That is how simple faith is.

We often face challenges in this area because we want to see, to feel, the difference in our health condition before we can act like it. But the law of faith operates in reverse! You will never see the change until you act.

In Luke 17:14, 10 lepers come to Jesus seeking healing and he declares them healed and instructs them to go and present themselves for inspection to the priest as prescribed by the law. Although they could see that their bodies were still ravaged with leprosy, they abided by the instruction and only discovered along the way that they have been cleansed.

The promises of healing in the Bible will not be beneficial to you until you act on them. You may pray for as long as you want, or even fast, but as long as you don’t act on the word, it will be useless. Not acting on the word simply means you don’t believe you have received the answer to your prayer for healing. At what point must you believe? Mark 11:24 (KJV), “Therefore I say unto you, What things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them.”

You believe at the moment of prayer, before you see the answer. Many believers, however, want to see the physical manifestation of their healing before they can believe they have been healed.

But if you search the scriptures and study Jesus’ healing ministry, you will discover that most of the people he healed rejoiced and thanked him even before they saw the physical healing –– but they believed!

The day you received salvation, you didn’t see any change in you, but you believed, and even rejoiced, that you have been saved. And perhaps the change in your character was gradual. But you knew on that day you have received salvation.

The same principle applies to healing. Sometimes when we pray for the sick, healing is instant, but at other times, it’s gradual. Mark 16:18 (KJV), “They [believers]shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover.”

The term recovery implies a process which is often not instant. In this case, healing is gradual. So, when you’re prayed for, even if you don’t feel any different at that moment, never think for one moment that you haven’t been healed because Mark 16:18 is not a lie. God doesn’t lie. Faith has got nothing to do with your feelings, or what you see with your physical eyes.

What you must do, however, is to continue praising God and thanking Him for your healing. You must continue making positive confessions, declaring your healing and, eventually, you will begin to see the change.

What this means is that you begin to do the things that you couldn’t do before due to the sickness. Faith is expressed in actions rather than in words.

Remember the four friends who had to tear off the roof so that they could bring their friend to Jesus for healing? Mark 2:4-5 (KJV), “and when they could not come nigh unto him for the press, they uncovered the roof where he was: and when they had broken it up, they let down the bed wherein the sick of the palsy lay. When Jesus saw their faith, he said unto the sick of the palsy, son, thy sins be forgiven thee.”

The scripture doesn’t say Jesus heard of their faith. It says he saw it. This means there was action. If you haven’t been acting out your faith, you better start. That is where the secret to your healing lies!

The three vital steps to your miracle are: “know” what God has promised. “Ask” him to do what he has promised to do and “act” like he did what he promised. When you begin to act on God’s Word, your faith gets stronger. Faith in action always wins.

Feedback: pchidavaenzi@newsday.co.zw