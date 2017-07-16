Copa Coca-Cola ‘cheating spills to court’

The controversy that marred Masvingo Copa Coca-Cola Under-15 provincial finals has escalated, with the disgruntled party threatening to use the courts to block the staging of the national finals set for Bindura this weekend.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Parents of children from Dewure High School are accusing provincial champions Gutu High School of fraudulently using players from other schools during the competition.

Hosted by Gutu High School, the provincial finals could not be completed last weekend and the decider between Pamushana and the hosts had to be played on Wednesday, the latter winning 1-0 to qualify for the national finals.

The aggrieved section claims to have ample evidence of the four boys (names supplied) one from Domborembavha Secondary School and three from Mutero High School who allegedly played for Gutu High School in the semifinals between the two rivals.

“We have overwhelming evidence of the cheating by Gutu in the form of pictures and video. The kids even admitted to the crime and we approached the Nash provincial head-in-charge but nothing has been done,” said Davison Siwela, one of the parents.

“We have even approached the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and it did not help much so we have no choice but to engage our lawyer, go to court and ask them to stop the finals from taking place,” he added.

However, Nash head-in-charge-of-football Albert Mucheka said there were other channels that could be used to resolve disputes other than the courts.

“Once they approach the courts for disputes during provincial games when Nash has not received reports documenting areas of disagreements [then] it is unfortunate. I am sure Nash is prepared to look into the matter if they document their case, bringing out clearly evidence of the cheating they allege,” he said.

“One may have a genuine case, but they may lose it by not following procedure. Our good tournament may be spoiled by one provincial bad egg. If the worst comes to the worst it may be a necessary evil to bar the controversial teams from participating in the national tournament to keep it clean.”

Meanwhile, provincial finals from other centres concluded smoothly and 10 provincial champions joined the defending champions and hosts in both the boys and girls categories.

The boys’ final will be hosted by Chipindura High School while Hermann Gmeiner will stage the girls’ competition.

This time around a Five-A-Side team will be selected to compete at the Under-15 World Cup to be played in South Africa later this year.

Copa Coca-Cola finals draw

Girls

Group A

Mwenezi Govt School

Townsend

Vainona

Group B

Chidyamakono (defending champions)

Mamunyanyadza

George Chipadza

Group C

Hermann Gmeiner

Tongwe

Parirewa

Group D

Rushinga

Sodbury

Mat North Winner

Boys

Group A

Kundayi

Pfupajena

Oriel Boys

Group B

Lobengula

Rusununguko

Takwirira

Group C

Chipindura

Tohwe

Sabiwa

Group D

Rujeko (defending champions)

Guinea Fowl

Gutu