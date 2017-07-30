Senior cop accused of rape

A Zimbabwe Republic Police assistant commissioner attached to the Support Unit is being investigated on allegations of raping a niece he was staying with in Harare.

By OWN CORRESPONDENT

The 56-year-old senior cop, whose identity has been withheld to protect the victim, allegedly returned home from work and turned on his niece, aged 17, who stealthily recorded what was happening with her assailant’s mobile phone.

Police spokesperson senior assistant comissioner Charity Charamba confirmed police were investigating the case.

“There are such allegations and we are investigating,” she said.

Last Friday the senior cop is alleged to have returned from work at around 8am and found his niece, a student at a secondary school in Tafara, at home doing some household chores.

He allegedly held her by the waist but she sensed danger and retreated to her room.

He then followed her and forcibly removed her trousers and undergarment and raped her once.

While he was lost in his business, she got hold of his phone and recorded audios of what was happening.

When she arrived at school she reported to a senior teacher who helped the victim report the case.