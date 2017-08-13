Nydam dazzless on Ipswich bow

IPSWICH Town boss Mick McCarthy heaped praise on Zimbabwe-born teenage sensation Tristan Nydam following his solid display in the EFL Championship side’s 2-0 win in the Carabao Cup at League Two side Luton Town last week.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

Republic of Ireland international striker David McGoldrick scored both goals as Ipswich booked their place in round two for only the second time since reaching the semi-finals in 2011.

However, it was Nydam who really caught the eye in his first start for the first team, earning himself the praises of his coach.

According to the East Anglian Daily News, Nydam (17) was impressive in the No.10 role before being replaced by new signing Martyn Waghorn from Rangers in the 63rd minute.

McCarthy singled out Nydam and fellow Ipswich Town Academy product Flynn Downes (18), who produced an outstanding box-to-box display for special praise, adding that they would have a bigger role in the Blues’ campaign this season.

“Flynn and Tristan are nailed on footballers, there’s no doubt in my mind,” enthused McCarthy.

“The coaches in the academy can be proud. I get asked at every club ‘are any of them going to get in the first team?’ And I always say ‘if they are any good they’ll get in’.

“I think the young ones have given us a real bit of fizz.”

“Tristan was also great for us in pre-season. I think he will play games for us this year. They both will,” McCarthy said.

Nydam is a product of the Ipswich Town Academy which was home to fellow Zimbabwean attacking midfielder Kundai Benyu, who was recently signed by Scottish giants Celtic.

Just like Benyu, who had attracted interest from several top clubs in England before opting for Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic, Nydam is already being touted to be a future star in the English game.

Last year Ipswich Town moved swiftly to offer Nydam his first professional contract, just a day after he had turned 17, which made him eligible to put pen to paper on pro terms, amid interest from a number of rival teams.

Nydam, who was born in Zimbabwe and raised in Colchester, England, agreed to a two-year contract in November— the longest deal permitted for a 17-year-old.

The Zimbabwean teenager, who is also eligible to represent England, has shone in the youth ranks at Ipswich Town since joining the club’s academy as a schoolboy in July 2008.

Nydam was part of the England Under-18 squad for a series of friendly matches against Qatar and Saudi Arabia in March before being put on standby for the England U17s squad for the European Championships in June.