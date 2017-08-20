Market embraces NetOne products

State-owned mobile operator NetOne’s latest products have received positive response from the public, with some saying they will prove to be a game-changer in the information communication technology (ICT) industry.

NetOne last week launched OneCover, a micro mobile insurance that offers funeral insurance to subscribers and OneTech, which offers smartphones on credit loaded with free OneFusion airtime for the whole year.

OneCover is a partnership with the insurance giant, First Mutual Life, which is going to underwrite the product. OneTech is a $10 million partnership with BancEASY, a subsidiary of BancABC.

A Harare subscriber, Chipo Tendai said with OneCover, she could now have affordable funeral insurance.

“I received a message on my phone about OneCover and I enquired about it as I wanted to know about it,” she said.

“I was happy to know about it as it is very cheap and I can afford cover even for my in laws who are in their 70s.

“I like the fact that the premiums will be paid within a day after submitting all the information.

“For real, this is something great for a lot of people as they are normally afraid of these schemes as they cannot be trusted. most give people problems when funeral time comes.”

Morris Mutema from Kuwadzana was excited that OneTech was able to benefit all formally-employed people.

“NetOne has done a good deal for us workers, as everyone can now own a phone of his or her choice as people are welcome to get them on credit,” Mutema said.

“The scheme is not discriminatory, like what other companies do. This is for everyone and not civil servants only like what many companies do. I work at a mine and I can get an IPhone now with free Fusion [OneFusion airtime]for the whole year.”

Another subscriber said NetOne was taking the right direction by listening to customers’ needs and offering those services requested.

“The credit scheme for phones is a good scheme as it caters for everyone and things are tough these days, people find it difficult to buy phones on cash,” he said.

“But OneTech comes as a solution as 12 months’ scheme plus free airtime the whole year is a bonus for everyone. I can see a scramble for these phones.”

Speaking at the launch of OneCover and OneTech, NetOne acting CEO Brian Mutandiro said the mobile phone operator launched the products as a response to the people’s calls.

“NetOne has been inundated with repeated calls from Zimbabweans to introduce devices on credit, and in responding to the requests from our beloved customers and as a bonus, we have bundled the devices with free OneFusion airtime as we subscribe to the notion that Zimbabweans deserve affordable and easy solutions to ICT,” he said.

Mutandiro said NetOne wanted to bridge the divide by promoting inclusivity of previously marginalised sectors of society.