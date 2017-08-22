Speaking in tongues — misuse of scriptures

It is true and a biblical fact that the Holy Spirit can at times make people speak in a foreign language. There are recorded cases in the scriptures to validate this fact. The language being spoken should already be in existence and the audience should understand it. Whoever speaks in tongues should either have a genuine interpreter, or the audience should be able to understand the language spoken as if spoken in their own language.

sundayword BY PROSPER TINGINI

It is quite common these days to hear people speaking in tongues in many Pentecostal churches. One observation is that this seems to be more prevalent among the indigenous (black-led) churches than in the western world (white-led churches or ministries). This sometimes raises questions on the authenticity of some of these practices. Could we not link some of these practices to some of the practices of African traditional healers or sangomas, where some individuals go into a trance and often speak in unknown languages as if possessed by the spirits of some dead ancestors or evil spirits? The spiritual manifestations are sometimes similar to the ones we find in some of the Pentecostal churches.

Speaking in tongues should not be an art. It is something people cannot be taught to do. Only God or the Holy Spirit anoints people to speak in tongues. You sometimes find the whole congregation imitating the main preacher as if all are speaking in tongues, day after day, week after week, with nobody understanding what is being said. What a disgrace to God!

There are three examples of speaking in tongues recorded in the Bible (Acts 2: 10 and 19). It reads: “When the day of Pentecost had come, they were all together in one place, and suddenly a sound came from heaven like the rush of a mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting. And there appeared to them tongues as of fire, distributed and resting on each one of them. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance”. The distinct thing here is that each of the foreign languages spoken was understood by all those listening; they could understand all the languages as if spoken in their own tongues. This is the distinguishing mark of a genuine tongue. Verse 6 reads; “At this sound the multitude came together, and they were bewildered, because each one heard them speaking in his own language”.

The day of the Pentecost was a Jewish holy day that fell 50 days after the Passover. Devoted Israelites would congregate from all over the Roman Empire to worship in Jerusalem (the Jews were scattered all over the Roman Empire then, and under the Roman rule). It was God’s plan that He could bestow this ability to speak in tongues to the disciples so that all those present could hear in their own native languages, although spoken with a different tongue. More than 15 different language groups were represented in the crowd that day (Acts 2:9-11). As a result of God’s plan, thousands of the people in attendance were converted. It should be very clear that the anointment of speaking in tongues was given to enable communication of the gospel in different but already existing languages of the world. Anyone speaking in an unknown language is faking it.

It is sometimes suggested that the use of tongues is only a “heavenly language” understood by God only. If it is the case, then why not restrict that communication between just you and God, instead of speaking it to the congregation?

Acts 10: 44-46 reads: “While Peter was still saying this, the Holy Spirit fell on all who heard the word. And the believers from among the circumcised who came with Peter were amazed, because the gift of the Holy Spirit had been poured out even on the Gentiles”. The background to this was that Peter had met Cornelius, an Italian (Acts 10: 1), a strong believer sent by God to meet him. There was obviously a language barrier between Peter, the other Jews present and Cornelius and his Italian delegation. To enable communication between the two sides, the Lord our God on this occasion bestowed the Holy Spirit on Cornelius and his Italian delegation for them to speak in a language understandable to Peter and the other people present. It was thus a reversal of the situation, this time the disciples hearing the converted believers (Gentiles) themselves speaking in tongues. This is a sign that speaking tongues is not only reserved for the preaches, but can also be cascaded down to the faithful for communication. If then the language (tongues) is not understood by the other party, it is fake.

The third example of speaking in tongues is when Paul preached to 12 Ephesian disciples. Acts 19: 6 reads: “And when Paul had laid his hands upon them; they spoke with tongues and prophesied. There were 12 of them in all”. Paul spoke many languages (1 Corinthians 14: 18). When the Holy Spirit came upon these 12 Ephesian men, he recognised that they were prophesying or preaching in many languages. In all instances, the main mission for the Holy Spirit is to enable a flow of communication between people of different languages gathered together for the purpose of worship. If people who speak the same language are gathered together in prayer, is there need for people to speak in tongues?

The Lord our God clearly understands that it is not proper to speak in a language that your audience cannot understand, hence He sometimes sends the Holy Spirit to break down the language barriers.

Tongues that are not understood are not of the Holy Spirit. In 1 Corinthians 14: 27-28, Paul writes; “If any speak in a tongue, let there be only two or at most three, and each in turn; and let one interpret. But if there is no one to interpret, let each of them keep silence in church and speak to himself and God.” Verse 33 says, “For God is not a God of confusion but of peace [understanding]”.

In 1 Corinthians 14: 6-7, Paul goes on to speak on the subject of tongues, “Now, brethren, if I come to you speaking in tongues, how shall I benefit you unless I bring you some revelation or knowledge or prophecy or teaching? If even lifeless instruments, such as the flute or the harp, do not give distinct notes, how will anyone know what is played”. Verse 9 goes on to say, “So likewise, if you utter words which are not understood, how will anyone know what is said?”

Prosper Tingini would like to invite interested individuals, well-wishers, church organisations, donors and people from all walks of life to assist or form partnerships in establishing training centres across the country for pastors and priests. These training centres would be interdenominational (non-aligned). Those interested can phone or WhatsApp on 0771 260 195 or email: ptingini@gmail.com