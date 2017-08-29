Making God’s kingdom a lawless entity

No society can survive without law and order. Its absence creates chaos, confusion and total disintegration of any group of creatures, including humans. All species of living things have a set of guidelines that govern them. Nature has its own laws, a community has its own laws, states have laws to maintain order. A lawless society has no authority because there is nothing to enforce. This is what some of our Christian preachers are saying of the Kingdom of the Lord our God. They shout on top of their voices that we should not operate under the law of God; that the law has been nullified by the coming of Christ; that the law belongs only to those who still read what they have termed “the old testament”.

sundayword BY PROSPER TINGINI

We have preachers telling us the law is finished, gone. They proclaim that the word “sin” has been vanquished, that sin has been nullified as well, through the coming of Christ.

If that is the case, why don’t they go on to steal, to commit murder, to do all sorts of sinful things and get away with it, when caught? I can assure them that they will be arrested, prosecuted and sentenced for the crimes committed, not by God, but by the state or the community they live in. This is the reality. Those who think they can do as they please or sin willingly and observe no law are living in an imaginary world. Such a world does not exist and certainly not in God’s Kingdom. It only exists in their own minds.

To those of us who still believe that God the Almighty is the authority over the Heavens and the Earth, we still operate under His commandments, we still operate under the law.

Even Jesus Christ Himself proclaimed of his mission, “Think not that I have come to abolish the law and the prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfil them. For truly, I say to you, till heaven and earth pass away not an iota, not a dot, will pass from the law until all is accomplished. Whoever then relaxes one of the least of these commandments and teaches men so, shall be called least in the Kingdom of heaven, but he who does them and teaches them shall be called great in the Kingdom of heaven (Matthew 5:17-19).”

Beware of false prophets and false preachers. Beware also of the devil operating in disguise. The devil is a weed among us. The devil is using some among us to spread gospels contrary to the teachings of the Lord our God and those of His Son, Jesus Christ. Remember what happened to Moses and Aaron during their first encounter with the Pharaoh? Genesis 7: 8-11 reads; And the Lord said to Moses and Aaron, “When the Pharaoh says to you, ‘prove yourselves by working a miracle’, then you shall say to Aaron; ‘Take your rod and cast it down before Pharaoh, that it may become a serpent.’” So Moses and Aaron went to Pharaoh and did as the Lord commanded; Aaron cast down his rod before Pharaoh and his servants, and it became a serpent. Then Pharaoh summoned the wise man and the sorcerers; and they also, the magicians of Egypt, did the same by their secret acts”. We have these “wise men” and magicians among us who speak in the name of God and but are not of God. They preach godly things, act godly but are a disguise for the devil among mankind. Their purpose, although they may not know it, is to counter God’s authority. They are instruments of satan, acting against God’s law.

The Lord our God is the authority of the heavens and earth. It is His responsibility to ensure that law and order prevails among all the creatures of the earth for their continued survival. God’s laws (statutes and ordinances) are there to provide mankind with the means and answers to eternal life. Authority cannot operate without a law. To remove the law is to remove God. He is not a God of confusion but a God of order and tranquility.

Christians should listen to the words of Jesus Christ and no other; any other word is not of Christ, but of another different religion. Matthew 19: 16-20, Mark 10: 17-20 and Luke 18: 18-21 all carry a similar story of Jesus Christ’s teachings. In all instances, Jesus was asked, “Good teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” In all cases, his reply was the same, “If you want eternal life, keep the commandments”. Jesus Christ was probed further and asked as many times, “Which commandments?” He always referred them back to the commandments of God (the law). He would always answer, “The commandments that says; you shall not kill, you shall not commit adultery, you shall not steal, you shall not bear false witness, honour your father and mother, you shall not defraud and you shall love your neighbour as yourself”.

Jesus tells us to observe the law, yet someone comes along and says the law belongs to the “old testament”. This is what the “lawless preachers” now teach us, that we are no longer bound by any law. They now call evil good. One preacher, Pastor Joe Wright of the Central Christian Church, Kansas (USA) says, this is what we have become:

We have lost our spiritual equilibrium and reversed our values.

We have ridiculed the absolute truth of God’s word and called it pluralism.

We have worshipped other gods and called it multiculturalism.

We have endorsed perversion and called it alternative lifestyle.

We have exploited the poor and called it the lottery.

We have rewarded laziness and called it welfare.

We have killed our unborn child and called it choice.

We have neglected to discipline our children and called it building self-esteem.

We have abused power and called it politics.

We have embezzled public funds and called it essential expenses.

We have institutionalised bribery and called it sweets of office.

We have coveted our neighbour’s possessions and called it ambition.

We have polluted the air with profanity and pornography and called it freedom of expression.

We have ridiculed the time-honoured values of our forefathers and called it enlightenment.

Prosper Tingini would like to invite interested individuals, well-wishers, church organisations, donors and people from all walks of life to assist or form partnerships in establishing training centres across the country for pastors and priests. These training centres would be interdenominational (non-aligned). Those interested can phone or whatsapp on 0771 260 195 or email: ptingini@gmail.com