Minister in State House drama as factions jostle

Zanu PF factional wars spilled to government business last week after attempts were made to leave Industry deputy minister Charity Mabuwa out of President Robert Mugabe’s meeting with captains of industry despite the fact that her department organised the event.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Mabuwa’s name was left out of the guest list that was submitted to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) for the meeting that was held at State House on Thursday.

The deputy minister was briefly prevented from attending the meeting and she had to seek help from senior officers in Mugabe’s office and security details at State House.

Sources said Mabuwa and her boss Mike Bimha belonged to different factions, but the deputy minister sought to downplay the rift in an interview.

“It was mischief on the part of our officers here,” Mabuwa said.

“I don’t want to blame the officers from protocol or those from the OPC, no; it was pure mischief from our officers at the ministry who, for whatever reason, left out my name.

“I was later called and attended the meeting.”

According to sources, Mabuwa was supposed to give a vote of thanks at the end of the function but she was prevented from doing so because of the alleged bad blood between her and the minister.

However, the deputy minister claimed she had a good working relationship with Bimha.

“I have a good working relationship with my minister and we did not exchange any words in the build up to this conference. As I said, it was just mischief from some silly official on our part, not related to the relationship that I have with my boss,” she said.

Zanu PF has been rocked by factional fights sparked by disputes over Mugabe’s succession.

First lady Grace Mugabe is accused of leading the G40 faction while Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa is said to be behind Team Lacoste.