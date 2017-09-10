Sekeramayi turns knife on Mnangagwa backers

Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi yesterday said the ruling party would soon organise meetings to elect a new war veterans leadership to replace the Christopher Mutsvangwa-led executive.

By Everson Mushava

He was addressing Zanu PF supporters at President Robert Mugabe’s Bindura youth interface where first lady Grace Mugabe upped the onslaught against Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The war veterans’ leaders were fired from the ruling party last year after they called on the 93-year-old ruler to pave way for his deputy.

Sekeramayi said Mutsvangwa, his deputy Headman Moyo, secretary general Victor Matemadanda, spokesperson Douglas Mahiya and two others were fired from the party and should not be entertained in provinces purporting to be representing Zanu PF

“The five [six] were fired from the party and at the moment, they are not members of the party. If they come to you, don’t listen to them,” he said.

“There are plans to select new leadership. The Mutsvangwa executive will move around organising counter meetings, don’t attend to them.”

War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube said he would not work against the decision of the party, indicating that he was backing Mutsvangwa’s ouster.

“I will not be marooned to work against the decision of the party. Like what Cde Sekeramayi has said, we will work towards electing new leadership for war veterans,” he said.

The minister was on record saying he recognised the Mutsvangwa leadership, until yesterday.

Zanu PF youth secretary Kudzi Chipanga said there would be a new leadership for war veterans before the party’s December conference.

Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko also took to the podium denouncing Mutsvangwa for behaving like a “super liberator”.

Mutsvangwa has been very critical of Mugabe, his wife and the G40 faction that is said to include Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere, Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo and Youth minister Patrick Zhuwao.

Moyo and Zhuwao have publicly said they would not support Mnangagwa if he wants to take over from Mugabe.