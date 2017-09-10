Sekeramayi turns knife on Mnangagwa backers

Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi yesterday said the ruling party would soon organise meetings to elect a new war veterans leadership to replace the Christopher Mutsvangwa-led executive.
By Everson Mushava
He was addressing Zanu PF supporters at President Robert Mugabe’s Bindura youth interface where first lady Grace Mugabe upped the onslaught against Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The war veterans’ leaders were fired from the ruling party last year after they called on the 93-year-old ruler to pave way for his deputy.
Sekeramayi said Mutsvangwa, his deputy Headman Moyo, secretary general Victor Matemadanda, spokesperson Douglas Mahiya and two others were fired from the party and should not be entertained in provinces purporting to be representing Zanu PF
“The five [six] were fired from the party and at the moment, they are not members of the party. If they come to you, don’t listen to them,” he said.
“There are plans to select new leadership. The Mutsvangwa executive will move around organising counter meetings, don’t attend to them.”
War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube said he would not work against the decision of the party, indicating that he was backing Mutsvangwa’s ouster.
“I will not be marooned to work against the decision of the party. Like what Cde Sekeramayi has said, we will work towards electing new leadership for war veterans,” he said.
The minister was on record saying he recognised the Mutsvangwa leadership, until yesterday.
Zanu PF youth secretary Kudzi Chipanga said there would be a new leadership for war veterans before the party’s December conference.
Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko also took to the podium denouncing Mutsvangwa for behaving like a “super liberator”.
Mutsvangwa has been very critical of Mugabe, his wife and the G40 faction that is said to include Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere, Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo and Youth minister Patrick Zhuwao.
Moyo and Zhuwao have publicly said they would not support Mnangagwa if he wants to take over from Mugabe.
The Standard has not reported fully on exciting aspects of the rally.Amai Mugabe said this time around that Mutsvangwa was never elected by war veterans,but that he was imposed on them by Chiwenga,who lied that this was the wish of the President.The President did not choose Mutsvangwa to lead war veterans,said Grace Mugabe.She also defended Kasukuwere and declared that he was not going anywhere.He called Kazembe Kazembe to the stage to humiliate him in front of the province where he is Vice Chairman,asking him to Stop It.
Grace also humiliated Mngangagwa about alleging of nepotism for the Kasukuwere brothers.He said Mnangagwa also gave his constituency to his wife,and no one alleged nepotism.
For me the most shocking expose’ was Mutsvangwa’s response and claim that Sydney Sekeramayi is not a qaualified medical doctor. This is very serious. Until this claim we thought he was one of the clean people in Zanu PF if he runs around on a fake title then he is not a worthy leader. He therefore must either prove Mutsvangwa wrong or admit to the charge,