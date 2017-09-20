Floyd Mayweather reveals why he has seven girlfriends

LOS ANGELES — Floyd Mayweather has given fans an amusing insight into his life, from how many women he dates to how much money is in his bank account, during an interview with a puppet.

In a chat with Diego from the YouTube channel Awkward Puppets, Mayweather revealed he has seven girlfriends and 25 cars in Las Vegas alone, including a red Bugatti and a yellow Ferrari.

Mayweather also insisted that his money-spinning showdown with Conor McGregor in August was definitely the last time he would enter the boxing ring.

“We go out to eat, some of us travel together. Having one is too close to having none.”

Diego also pressed the money man on his wealth. Mayweather told him he has several bank accounts before being grilled on how much is held in just one of them.

“$200 million, $300 million, yeah. In different accounts,” he said.

Mayweather pocketed an estimated $100 million just from taking on McGregor in August.

He defeated the Irishman with a 10th-round stoppage to record his 50th career victory. — Mailonline