Stunning Dyonne’s happily ever after

Rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme and his teen lover Dyonne Tafirenyika are expecting a child in what is turning into a blissful happily-ever-after relationship following a love affair, which threatened to taint any speck of integrity they both had.

Staff Reporter

It would seem Stunner, who burst into a dramatic divorce earlier this year after ex-wife Olinda Chapel caught wind of his infidelity, meant every word when he declared eternal love to Tafirenyika soon after the unprecedented episode.

To prove that he is ready to settle down, the father to 16-year-old Celeste is now an expectant parent given the evident bulge Tafirenyika has.

At his new album launch a fortnight ago, the 2016 Miss Teen Heritage first princess, still looking as stunning as ever, was seen spotting a red bandage garb clearly exposing the protruding baby bump.

“Nobody’s relationship is my relationship goal. We are doing our own thing,” she went on to caption a snap with the rapper on her Instagram account @demented_ambition.

While a significant number of her over 8 000 followers were showering her with praises, there seemed to be one who suggested she would soon regret settling with the award-winning musician.

“The smart will tell you that the same way he left Olinda is the same way he’ll leave you,” @edwardkodhi commented.

She, however, had a fitting response; “@edwardkodhi and even if he does, how does that affect you again? Now run along…”

Their relationship could have been under wraps for too long as they pushed the undercover-love shenanigans, but Tafirenyika’s posts of them together now are encouragingly increasing.

“Choose a partner who is good for you. Not good for your parents. Not good for your image. Not good for your bank account. Good for you,” reads another caption.

We are not sure when Stunner will upload pictures of Dyonne on social media but we are certain that his love for her is mutual, at least for now.

“I don’t even know anywhere else to go. Ndakaperera [I am deep in love]. Lol thanks,” he recently responded to one of his followers on Instagram.