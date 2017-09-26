Mutare artists gang up to promote local languages

TWO Mutare artists have embraced government’s initiative of promoting local languages by coming up with a Ndau single fused with a house music beat.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The single, titled Zvauri Kure, was recorded in Mutare with Matt Studios where Mackenzie Katsenga, popularly known as DJ Showme, collaborated with Rangarirai Mhonda aka Mr Ranx.

The single track has proved to be a hit in Manicaland mainly at weddings and parties and at local radio station.

Katsenga told The Standard Style that they were trying to promote official languages.

He said they were roping in artists from all over the country to sing in other dialects like Manyika, Zezuru and Karanga, among others.

“This song Zvauri Kure has seen us being invited to perform at various weddings in Manicaland. I am happy with the response because we are also being called to perform at parties,” he said.

“The song [Zvauri kure] is about love. We are saying that even if your love is far away, continue to love him or her and we are hoping to release an album with various languages such as Ndebele, Xhosa, English and Manyika, among others. We have started engaging other artists.

“We are promoting government’s initiative of promoting local languages and that is the main reason why we came up with idea.’’

Ndau is mainly spoken in the southern parts of Manicaland Province.

The two artists said they were working on the Zvauri Kure video that will be finalised at the end of next month.

They have set sights on becoming a part of Zimbabwe and Africa’s best musicians in four years’ time.