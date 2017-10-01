Mother killer stuns court

A 27-year-old man who allegedly killed his mother in cold blood after she failed to give him food, on Thursday stunned the court when he professed ignorance of his own name and that of his mother.

Hardlife Nhokwara of Hove Village under Chief Mazvihwa had appeared before High Court judge Justice Francis Bere at the Gweru Circuit facing murder charges.

When the charge was about to be read to him and he was asked to state his name, Nhokwara said he did not know his name, leaving the court surprised.

Nhokwara also said he did not know his mother, the deceased Juliet Nhokwara. He said he had only heard about the name Hardlife sometime back in Zvishavane.

Surprisingly, Nhokwara’s defence counsel said when he earlier on talked to his client he seemed to comprehend his name and what had happened at the time of the tragic incident.

Justice Bere said he had no choice but to send Nhokwara back to Mlondolozi mental health prison since he was not fit to stand trial.

“I wanted to free you by finishing this case but you have not been able to help yourself and so I have no choice but to refer you back to Mlondolozi.”

—Stephen Chadenga