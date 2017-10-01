Wife grants husband permission to see mistresses

Harare magistrate Tatenda Sharon Chipanga recently ruled in favour of a Harare woman, Dorothy Chari, who approached the court seeking a peace order against her husband, a police officer, who was in the habit of verbally and physically abusing her, as well as showing off with his mistresses at the expense of the couple’s marriage.

Chipanga asked Chari why she was still staying with George Kanongwa despite all the beatings and abuse. Chari said she had three children with her husband, no source of income and no place to stay.

“Thus I have to keep up with his actions,” she said.

In her application, Chari said she was aware that Kanongwa was having extra-marital affairs with other women but what she simply requested from him was to desist from physically assaulting her and entertaining his girlfriends in her presence.

“I know he has girlfriends but he has to respect me and our home. He cannot speak to other women in my presence and my children,” Chari said.

In his defence, Kanongwa said the couple’s problems emanated from the fact that his wife was in the habit of going through his mobile phone, adding since she knew he had girlfriends, he saw no reason for her to do so.

“She causes the problems by insisting on going through my phone. She knows I have other women in my life so there is no reason for her to do that,” Kanongwa said.

After learning that Kanongwa was employed as a police officer, Chipanga expressed her displeasure saying: “I expect better from you officer since you are a man who is meant to uphold and abide by the law.”

— GIFT NJIRISI