Makandiwa prophecies challenged

A Harare couple has claimed in High Court papers that United Family International Church (Ufic) leader Emmanuel Makandiwa and his wife, Ruth, are false prophets out to make money.
BY CHARLES LAITON
Upenyu and Blessing Mashangwa want Makandiwa to repay them $5,6 million that they allegedly gave to Ufic as tithes and other donations while they were still members of the church.
The Mashangwas are suing Makandiwa, accusing him of giving them false prophecies about their business.
In their heads of argument prepared by their lawyer, advocate Thabani Mpofu and filed at the High Court, the couple claimed Makandiwa’s “false prophecies” caused them massive losses.
Two weeks ago, Makandiwa had through his lawyer Advocate Lewis Uriri, filed an exception to the lawsuit, saying matters of faith could not be handled by a secular court.
However, in their response, the Mashangwas said “instead of meeting the claims head-on and establishing the truth of their representations, the prophets have decided to hide behind curtains of legalism and subterfuge”.
“They abuse the process of the court in doing so much the same way they abused the trust reposed in them by the plaintiffs [Mashangwas].
“The exception raised must be dismissed with costs, it is an annoyance.”
Mpofu urged the court to take judicial notice of the proliferation of self-styled prophets.
“Those prey on the religious, taking advantage of the negative economic conditions,” he argued.
“The time has come for the court to either interpret existing principles of law or extend them in answering the key question being whether these prophets are immune from suit if they mislead their followers”.
Mpofu said his clients were arguing that Makandiwa falsely claimed God would cancel their debts.
“The power of God is undoubted and every believer would believe that God can do anything,” he said.
“The case brought, however, is that God had not spoken to the Makandiwas about debt cancellation, thus they abused the name of God and took advantage of their congregants who believe in the power of God and who were of the view that the ‘prophets’ had communion with Him.
“The plaintiffs allege that the false and fraudulent representation having been made, they took certain decisions to their prejudice.
“A self-respecting, self-proclaimed prophet must react to these allegations and meet them head-on.
“These strike at everything that defendants stand for. That a claim lies when a fraudulent misrepresentation is made is beyond doubt.”
Mpofu said it was difficult to understand that people who claimed to be prophets referred his clients to a deregistered lawyer Tichaona Mawere while claiming he was the best.
The Mashangwas are demanding $1,7 million from the Makandiwas over the debacle.
“The second claim is very clear. This is what the prophet is alleged to have done,” Mpofu said.
“He lied that Tichaona Mawere was not only a lawyer, but a great one too and one who could never lose a case.
“The actual truth was that Mawere could lose no case because he had no right to practise and was consequently not a lawyer as alleged.
“When the ‘prophet’ lied, he intended for the plaintiffs to trust Mawere with their affairs. In the event, they did so with their lives.
“Plaintiffs had no choice but to trust a ‘God sanctioned lawyer’. Having thus trusted Mawere plaintiffs lost a fortune.
“They paid unearned legal fees and also lost what they sought to claim. Just how does one who calls themselves a prophet place such trust in a bogus lawyer?”
Mpofu claimed the Makandiwas were brainwashing their followers and the courts had to address the issue of “seeding” that he said had impoverished many.
The case is yet to be heard in open court.
This is a clear case of the law of contract. A good case of undue influence because of the relationship between a powerful pastor and a gullible congregate. And some possibilities of even misrepresentation. The courts have 100 percent jurisdiction to adjudicate on this and related matters. This is not the medieval period where the Pope and clergyman were above the law of the land. It is only Parliament that has such a prerogative and even with Parliament that privilege is not absolute. Man of God if you have nothing to fear have your day in court.
True, the courts have jurisdiction over the matter. False, Makandiwa is no man of God. Don’t address him as that. He is a fake.
This is one case that should serve as a warning to many who continue to blindly follow the lying, self-styled but fake prophet Makandiwa. The man is no man of God. He hoodwinks the desperate and coerces them to pay in the process propping up his finances.
This contract is void ab initio as the intention from the Mashangwas was wicked as they wanted the creditor to loose his funds due to God initiated write off. I can only see the hallmarks of greediness that was preyed on by spiritual crooked Makandiwa. I do not view this incidence as desperation but as very greedy on part of the Mashangwas. They borrowed with the intention of paying back. Instead of using the $5.6 million to repay the creditor they chose the wicked way of seeding this money for debt cancellation. If they could afford to fund the crooked prophet that much that means they had the capacity to repay their debt but they chose a get rich quick spiritual method.So guys do not waste the courts’s precious time.
Here are names of other fake porofitas: The Apple Prophet ‘Fodrick’, Uebert Angel, The Spectacle Prophet,Wimbo, Chiza and Woruta Magaya
any prophecy or promise from God is conditional these mashavi couple looks to me like a troublesome lot send by non other than lucifer himself, ko yavakabhadhara ku n’anga vakadzoserwa here , were they forced to pay any tithes ? or offerings to the church , havalume kana cent by this case zimbabwe will know that the mighty hand of God is upon prophet makandiwa .
Whether or not this is a case that can be heard in a court, the fact remains that Manu Makandiwa is a crook who pretends to be a prophet or so-called man of God when he is not. There was never to be any debt cancellation. Makandiwa lied to them like he lied to countless others, like he promised many others things that can never happen. To all his gullible followers, DO NOT BE BLINDED BY YOUR DESPERATION for riches, healing, marriage, parenthood etc. None of that is obtainable from Makandiwa’s promises. It is all fake. You will be compelled to pay money to him in the hope of receiving all of this stuff when it is all fake.
Anyone who still believes in the likes of Makandiwa in this day and age is just dumb. He is a daylight thief who steals from people with their eyes wide open.
You can say whatever you like about Prophet Makandiwa but that will not change the fact that the man is gifted.You can argue for the rest of your lives but dont hoodwink people with your false accusations. Its your right to say he is fake but dont lie to yourself that God gave you all the common sense and brain to see and know what is fake. Humbly admit there are others who can also see and know better than you. You cant tell me that all the thousands that follow Makandiwa are stupid and you are the ones wise???? You amaze me… Its only those who dont know the man and are deceived by greedy people who go to church for wrong reasons and when their lusts are not fulfilled then they begin to criticize men of God. Who said a man of god or Prophet heals anyone, cancels debts>???? makes you rich????…Only imbeciles believe that…. Only God has power to do anything and why do you want to ascribe God`s role and power to a man???? One is not supposed to give tithes,offerings etc so that they can get rich or for personal benefit.. People should give because they love God. Just to correct some who are ignorant. Tithes and offering are not given so that they go into the pocket of the pastor or the prophet but the money is used to take care of bills and finance church programmes. If this couple is honest they will tell you Makandiwa did not receive their money personally but they gave to the church and now want to fight the man of God because their wicked wishes did not materialize…this couple should Repent or else the wrath of God will visit them soon….I am not saying any one of you should believe in Makandiwa…no ..no.. no believe in what you wish its your choice…but only make sure Jesus is part of it….This world is coming to an end and Jesus is coming back whether you believe it or not. make sure your life is reconciled to God instead of wasting time fighting wars that do not concern you.
@Truth, your lying Makandiwa DOES promise debt cancellation through prayers, as he does promise healing for HIV and cancer. Who does not know that he promises job contracts, riches and prosperity thought prayer? You know it but are either too daft or hypocritical to acknowledge it. The fact that thousands attend his services or follow him does not mean that he is a truthful and holy person. It either means that he is a skilled preacher good at convincing gullible followers, or simply takes advantage of people’s gullibility, or both.
Truth, you are a fool if u think that makandiwa is not the ultimate beneficiary of monies paid as tithes, seeding and offerings
This business couple is foolish.In the first place did they start the business through these self styled bogus men of God?Honestly what made the business couple think that debts would simply be written off disappear through prayers and prophecy from this prophet.Too gullible,the couple is now paying the price.
True, they are foolish for that thought. It’s as if they expect God to punish the creditor by not letting him/her receive back what he is owed. But at the same time this self-proclaimed prophet is a master at hoodwinking gullible people. He took advantage of their foolishness to lie to them. His inability to know that the lawyer was deregistered goes to confirm he is no prophet at all but just a plain liar.
Both parties are in the wrong, the Mashangwas for not wanting to pay back whatever they owed which would obviously mean a loss to whoever they owed, and Makandiwa for lying that he is a prophet and making false prophecies.
Maone. Is tinongoverega hedu.
i have learnt over a period of time kuti wese anovenga prophet makandiwa muroyi kana kuti mwana we muroyi period .