ERC launches BRV roadshows

The Election Resource Centre (ERC) in partnership with the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) yesterday launched the biometric voter registration (BVR) national roadshows, which are aimed at mobilising people to register to vote in next year’s elections.

By Idah Mhetu

Speaking at the launch of the campaign dubbed “Reez tiri tese” in Chitungwiza, ERC director Tawanda Chimhini said the programme was already receiving a massive response from people.

“Many people have registered today due to this launch. We engaged Souljah Love to perform while we educate the people on voter registration and the importance of voting,” he said.

The roadshows will be held all over the country.

ZimRights director Okay Machisa also urged citizens to register to vote.

“We are here to mobilise and educate the public on voter registration so that come 2018, people will be able to vote and choose their leaders wisely and be able to engage with them after voting for them into office,” he said.

The two organisations also insist on voter education and registration that conforms to the international standards of voter registration, which includes accessibility, inclusivity, credibility, comprehensiveness, security and an informed public.