NetOne’s OneMoney takes market by storm

MOBILE telecommunications giant, NetOne is set to officially unveil its mobile money platform dubbed OneMoney along with its Zimswitch connected debit card this month.

By Staff Reporter

OneMoney, which is a correction and improvement of the OneWallet platform, is expected to shake the sector as people from different sectors have already expressed interest in the product.

“As you can see, we are already issuing the debit cards and what is left only is the official launch, which I understand will be done by the end of this month,” a NetOne shop customer care representative told The StandardPeople.

OneMoney is connected to most Zimbabwean banks which are already on the Zipit platform and customers enjoy the convenience of moving money from their banks to OneMoney and vice-versa.

It becomes the second mobile money service to connect to the interbank instant money transfer service (Zipit ).

OneMoney has been in the market for the past two months, with NetOne delaying officially launching it to allow time for more feedback from users.

“I have been using this debit card for about three weeks now and it has proved to be so efficient and convenient,” said Aaron Chikute from Harare.

“This is good news to us. I have tried swiping at a toll gate and it worked perfectly well. I love it and I hope they will keep up the standard.”

NetOne acting CEO, Brian Mutandiro unveiled the platform and the card in Murehwa two weeks ago during the syndicated mobile money platform (SMPPS) roll-out to farmers.

Customers can walk into any NetOne shop to collect their OneMoney debit card,which is linked to Zimswitch and costs $3.

“You can perform virtually any transaction with this debit card. The way one transacts with their bank card is exactly the same service you will get from this card,” Mutandiro said.

“We saw it befitting to bring it here to you first because as NetOne, we realise how strategic this sector is in our economy.

“Serious groundwork was undertaken. Experts in the sector, some with international experience, came on board and together we fine-tuned our platform to become a product with numerous offerings, most of which would be unveiled at our historic relaunch.

“I can assure you that the mobile financial service in Zimbabwe will never be the same.”

Farmers who attended the SMPPS launch in Murehwa said NetOne’s new debit card was a realistic solution to the current cash challenges.