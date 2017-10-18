Masvingo model eyes top pageant

Twenty-year old Miss Great Zimbabwe University (GZU), Rutendo Matenga recently applied for the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe auditions and she is confident that she will make it.

By Sukuoluhle Ndlovu

It was the first time for her on the ramp and against all odds, she convinced the judges and was crowned Miss GZU two weeks ago.

The experience has made her realise being on the ramp is a thing for her and now she wants to take modelling to the next level.

“I had never done modelling in my life and it was my first time to be on the ramp, but I knew I was going to make it. I gained the experience and I interacted with other models during the bootcamp. I am now confident of myself, more than ever,” Matenga told The Standard Style.

To all the models out there and aspiring models, she had this to say: “Never doubt yourself. It is a good thing to try new things in life and the sky is the limit for everyone. If you are passionate about something, go for it.”

Matenga said she does not follow any specific diet or exercises. The only exercises she does are sit-ups and squats. The first thing she does in the morning is to praise the Lord.

The gorgeous model is a Risk Management student at GZU and she has to balance school work and modelling though she gives more of her time to her studies. After her studies, she wants to become an entreprenuer as she does not want to work for anyone and aims to be her own boss, she said.

Born and bred in Masvingo, Matenga attended Victoria Government Primary School and Victoria High School.