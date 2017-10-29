Bigger venue for Tuku’s SA gig

Organisers of the Tuku @ 65 Cape Town Concert hosted in honour of legendary musician Oliver Mtukudzi say preparations for the event slated for November 18 were at an advanced stage after they secured the Artscape Opera House to host the show.

By Staff Reporter

Local promoters Xtratime Entertainment and Mukuru.Com are organising the show which will also feature South Africa-based Zimbabwean Afro-soul singer Shame “Shamie” Mabvudzi and Victoria Falls outfit Flying Bantu Band.

Tongai Mbidzo of Xtratime Entertainment confirmed to The Standard Style that for the first time, they were taking a Zimbabwean artist to perform at the Artscape Opera House.

The Artscape Opera House also known as the Artscape Theatre Centre is the main performing arts centre in Cape Town. It was opened in 1971 and is located on reclaimed land in the Foreshore area.

“We will be celebrating Tuku’s 65th birthday in song and dance in one of the best venues in Cape Town — The Artscape Opera House,” said Mbidzo.

Mbidzo said Tuku, who last performed in Cape Town a year ago, was looking forward to celebrating his birthday with his legion of followers in the coastal city.

“Tuku has one of the biggest fan bases in South Africa, especially in Cape Town. This show is for him to reconnect with his followers, most of them who follow his music on radio,” he said.

Last year Xtratime Entertainment held three shows in South Africa under the banner Mukuru Tuku Mzansi Birthday Tour to celebrate Tuku’s 64th birthday. The shows — two in Cape Town and one in Durban — were sold out.

“We expect the same to happen this year and we are urging followers of the Zimbabwean music icon to come to the Artscape Opera House and watch live their superstar in action,” said Mbidzo.

He said apart from celebrating the life of the legendary singer, the aim of the show was to create a platform for Zimbabweans living in South Africa to socialise and exchange ideas.

“We want to bring quality Zimbabwean entertainment to Cape Town residents, thereby playing a part in community interaction through arts and culture,” he said.

He said Tuku’s music inspired positive social messages and behaviours.

Mabvudzi, of the yesteryear Shame and Nathan duo, was ecstatic about sharing the stage with Tuku.

“It is a great priviledge to celebrate a living humble legend Oliver Mtukudzi’s birthday once again. Last year, we had a blast and this year we will be in Cape Town,” he said.

Mbidzo said tickets were now on sale via the Computicket platform selling at R200 and R300.