Chapungu dump Bulawayo City

A brace by Blessing Sahondo and a goal by Allan Tavariswa away from home enhanced Chapungu’s chances of remaining in the Premier Soccer League next year, throwing City into the deep end in a league tie played at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

By Fortune Mbele

BULAWAYO CITY… (0) 1

CHAPUNGU… (1) 3

The airmen put up a spectacular display to fly away with the crucial points, with the young Sahondo scoring direct from a corner-kick a minute before half time and getting the second in the 74th minute with a well-taken left-footer inside the box to beat goalkeeper Ndodana Sibanda.

City tried to close in on the visitors in the second half and Ishmael Wadi found the back of the net with a header from a Morris Kadzola cross in the 77th minute, but Chapungu also kept on attacking in equal measure.

Sahondo was involved in the third goal for Chapungu in the 90th minute, spotting Tavariswa from a corner-kick for the unmarked veteran striker to easily push the ball past Sibanda.

Chapungu moved to position nine with 40 points after the victory, getting at par with Highlanders and ZPC Kariba who both have their games at home this afternoon against Black Rhinos and Chicken Inn respectively.

Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni was excited with the win, saying he watched Bulawayo City lose to Harare City in the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final last week at Barbourfields Stadium and had come well-prepared.

“We knew Bulawayo City are a strong team and they were playing at home and we knew we are in the same boat where we are fighting relegation. I came and watched Bulawayo City play against Harare City last week and we came up with a game plan. We are taking each game as it comes. Games are now very difficult, three points are like gold. We have to work very hard. We know that a lot of teams now are going down in terms of energy and we have to capitalise on that,” Chikuni said.

Bulawayo City have been inconsistent in the league and coach Mandla Mpofu appeared frustrated, blaming his goalkeeper Sibanda for two of the goals that they conceded

They are down on position 13 with 35 points and were lucky that Yadah lost 1-0 at home to How Mine.

“It is very disappointing. The first goal that we conceded was straight from the corner-kick which is unacceptable at this level. We conceded the third again from a set-piece, a corner kick where I thought the defenders and the goalkeeper could have done better. We have dug ourselves into the mud. We need to come up with a better strategy going forward. We really need to survive,” Mpofu said.

Teams:

Bulawayo City: N Sibanda, A Tandi, N Mukumbi, N Sianchali, C Rupiya (M Moyo 59’), I Wadi, M Wadi, T Ndlovu, H Masuku (H Ncube 59’), R Pavari (B Damson 78’), M Kadzola

Chapungu: R Mazingi, C Mativenga (M Muchingani 54’), R Bota, T Ndlovu, B Mbavarira, C Kwaramba, E Chitauro, O Mukuradare, A Tavarwisa, B Sahondo (P Marufu 90+4’), I Nyoni (P Marufu 88’)