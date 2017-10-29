ZPC, Chicken Inn match postponed

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between ZPC Kariba and Chicken Inn which was scheduled for Nyamhunga Stadium yesterday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

BY NUNURAI JENA in kariba

Match commissioner Obert Zhoya made the decision after the inspection of the playing surface by the match officials before announcing that the match would now kickoff at 10am at the same venue today.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) later released a statement confirming the postponement of the match to today.

“The Castle Lager PSL fixture between ZPC Kariba FC and Chicken Inn FC has been postponed to tomorrow Sunday October 29 2017 at 10am. This has been caused by the waterlogged Nyamhunga Stadium pitch,” PSL said in a statement yesterday.

The decision, however, did not go down well with coaches of the respective teams.

ZPC Kariba coach Sunday Chidzambwa said the PSL’s decision was ill-advised.

“I have never seen such a decision in my entire career as a player and coach. The best that PSL should have done was to postpone the game to another convenient day, not like tomorrow because the rains are still pounding” said Chidzambwa.