ZRP cuts back on new recruits

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has scaled down on the recruitment of officers because of financial problems, a senior government official has confirmed.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Sources said the situation was so bad the ZRP had only had a pass out parade at Harare’s Morris Deport this year. The July parade was presided over by President Robert Mugabe and had 593 officers.

Home Affairs permanent secretary Melusi Matshiya confirmed the development.

“Basically, due to financial constrains, we had tapered down recruitment and what we are concentrating on is looking at natural waste, where people fall sick, retire, resign and what we are doing is to reduce the frequency but certainly it is a continuous training, a continuous process whereby even those who were attested in the police force are being trained,” he said.

“The criticality is there will be intensive training to make sure that those who are within are versatile in terms of their capabilities and abilities.”

However, Matshiya could not say if the reduction in the recruitments had affected ZRP’s service delivery.

“I wouldn’t say it does affect. yes, numbers are important, but when you look at security there are certain issues that are in the public domain and certain issues are not, but what is key for me to say is we are ready for any eventuality and I will also say as the accounting officer of the ministry, I will continue to source for funding to ensure their needs as a police force are met,” he said.

“As I speak, I have already written to treasury [and] we are discussing and no doubt they are sensitive to our needs.”

Sources said there was little activity at Morris Depot and Chikurubi training depots.

At Chikurubi, sources said the training facilities are being used for other purposes.

“It has been almost a year now,” the source said. “There is no activity and the barracks are being used to accommodate officers doing other programmes at the staff college.”