Learn to face your giants and fear not

Whatever challenges you could be facing today, whether it is in your finances, your health, your relationships or work situation, your problem is not bigger than what David faced. He had to deal with a real, live and monstrous giant. The qualities that God instilled in David that enabled him to succeed will certainly work for you too.

By Dr Doug Mamvura

There are some lessons we can learn from how David managed to defeat Goliath. One of the foundational truths that enabled him to face Goliath was that he viewed the whole situation through God’s covenant:

“What shall be done for the man who kills this Philistine and takes away the reproach from Israel? For who is this uncircumcised Philistine, that he should defy the armies of the living God?” (1 Samuel 17:26).

David’s reference to Goliath being uncircumcised was pointing out that Goliath didn’t have any covenant rights like he did. In fact, every Israelite soldier was one of God’s covenant people, but they didn’t act like it. Likewise, all true believers have covenant rights to health, prosperity, joy, peace and success but not all look at their circumstances through the covenant. Most of us believers behave like uncircumcised Philistines who are none covenant people.

The Israelite soldiers were looking at Goliath and not at God’s promises. We behave the same even to this day. We look at our problems instead of focusing on God’s promises. The Bible says whatsoever is born of God, overcomes the world (1 John 5:4) and yet we behave as victims. This is how we end up being overwhelmed by our problems.

The Lord had promised them that no man would be able to stand before them (Deuteronomy. 11:25). Goliath was a man. He was a big man but a man nonetheless. While others only saw the giant, David kept his attention on the promises of God.

When David voiced his faith in the covenant of God despite the circumstances, he began to be criticised by his brother and others who were there:

“Eliab his eldest brother heard when he spoke to the men, and Eliab’s anger was aroused against David, and he said, ‘Why did you come down here? And with whom have you left those few sheep in the wilderness? I know your pride and the insolence of your heart, for you have come down to see the battle.’ David said, ‘What have I done now? Is there not a cause?’ And then he turned from him toward another and said the same thing, and these people answered him as the first ones did” (1 Samuel 17:28 – 30).

Many times, the worst criticism comes from our own family members. They still see us as their little brothers and don’t see us as anointed kings. It was to David’s credit that he didn’t let the criticism of Eliab deter him from God’s task.

David could have tried to justify himself to his oldest brother. It was at his father’s command that he had left the sheep to bring gifts to his brothers.

David kept on the track. Those who argue with their critics may win the argument, but they will always lose the race. He knew Eliab’s accusations were baseless and he didn’t waste time trying to justify himself.

You may face opposition even from family members and friends, when you start communicating what God has put in your heart, but you need to take this stance like David did, saying — “Is there not a cause?” You should ask yourself, is this thing worth fighting for? If it is, then you have a cause greater than what others think.

Interestingly, even the king tried to talk David out of what was in his heart. He spoke of David’s inexperience and size compared to Goliath’s.

David began to rehearse to King Saul, the victories the Lord had given him. Had David not been faithful with the few sheep the Lord had given him to keep on the backside of the desert, he never would have been able to stand up to Goliath.

Many want to win against the giants when the grandstands are full, but few will be faithful in the little things God gives them when no one is watching. Champions do not become champions in a boxing ring, they are merely recognised there.

David’s faith and confidence in the Lord convinced King Saul to let him represent Israel and go fight Goliath. This was a miracle in itself. If David lost, all the Israelites would become slaves to the Philistines. Saul must have recognised the anointing of God upon David. He let David go, but he tried to put his armour on him, (1 Samuel 17: 38-39).

This happens all the time. People will tell you your faith in God won’t overcome your giants. But if you persist, then they will try to give you their advice on how to fight the battle. This is exactly what Saul did. He wanted to give David his armour. One wonders why David would put his faith in Saul’s armour. It hadn’t done anything for Saul. Saul was fearful of Goliath just like all the rest. David was wise to stick to what had already been proven in his life.

Next, David had to endure the mockery of his enemy, Goliath. Listen to what the giant said:

“And when the Philistine looked about and saw David, he disdained him, for he was only youth, ruddy and good looking. So the Philistine said to David, ‘Am I a dog that you come to me with sticks?’ And the Philistine cursed David by his gods. And the Philistine said to David, ‘Come to me, and I will give your flesh to the birds of the air and the beasts of the field’” (1 Samuel 17: 42- 44).

Don’t think that just because you are armed with what God has given you that the giants in your life will be intimidated by you. But you have got to be bold and stand strong in the face of the enemy, like David did:

“Then David said to the Philistine, ‘You come to me with a sword, spear and with a javelin. But I come to you in the name of the Lord of hosts, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defied. This day, the Lord will deliver you into my hand, and I will strike you and take your head from you. And this day I will give the carcasses of the camp of the Philistines to the birds of the air and the wild beasts of the earth, that all the earth may know that there is a God in Israel. Then all this assembly shall know that the Lord doesn’t save with sword and spear, for the battle is the Lord’s and He will give you into our hands” (1 Samuel 17: 45 -47).

But David wasn’t all talk! He ran towards the army to meet the Philistine. He wasn’t afraid. He rushed at his giant. Your attitude towards your giants will be very telling when it’s time to face them. If you really believe the promises of God, you won’t run from a fight — you will run to it.

Dr Doug Mamvura is a graduate of Charis Bible School.