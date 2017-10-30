Mapanzure celebrates World Food Day

Communities in and around Masvingo province on Thursday converged at Mapanzure Irrigation Scheme, about 58km south of Masvingo town to commemorate World Food Day.

By Tafadzwa Ufumeli in Masvingo

World Food Day is celebrated every year around the world on October 16 in honour of the date of the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations in 1945. The day is celebrated widely by many other organisations concerned with food security, including the World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

FAO in partnership with WFP, the Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development ministry and the International Organisation for Migration organised the celebrations, which were held under the theme; Change the Future of Migration. Invest in Food Security and Rural Development.

Speaking at the commemorations that were graced by farmers, community and traditional leaders as well as representatives from the civil society, FAO sub regional coordinator and country representative David Chimimba Phiri said there was need to develop rural communities to end migration.

“Inclusive rural development can help on all fronts, curbing conflict, boosting sustainability and making migration a matter of choice rather than desperation,” he said.

Promise Makoni, who was representing the Mwenezi Development Training Centre told The Standard Style that their participation at the World Food Day commemorations was proof of their love for community development.

“We came to join the community to celebrate World Food Day, which is a very important day since we are involved in community development. We are exhibiting our products, especially farm produce as a way of showing that with necessary support, we can empower our communities,” she said.