The power of lifestyle evangelism

Last week I hinted that the people around you are watching you from a distance, so it matters how you carry yourself as you market Jesus Christ as a brand. One of my favourite portions of scripture is found in John 3 where Nicodemus has an encounter with Jesus.

By PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

The reason why Nicodemus decided to approach Jesus was because he had been watching Him from a distance, observing the things He did and listening to what He said. John 3:2 (KJV), “The same came to Jesus by night, and said unto him, Rabbi, we know that thou art a teacher come from God: for no man can do these miracles that thou doest, except God be with him.”

The only reason why some people have not approached you yet might simply be that they are afraid of what people in their circles will say.

Nicodemus was not an ordinary man. The Bible describes him as a Pharisee and a ruler of the Jews. He was a man of means, an important figure in society. He knew his colleagues, among them Pharisees, were going to laugh and mock him for entertaining the idea that Jesus could be the promised Messiah, so he decided to approach him under the cover of darkness.

But we learn from the scripture that what Nicodemus saw Jesus doing compelled him to approach the Messiah. Do an audit of yourself: does you character, your conduct, your personality, attract people? Or do they repel people from you? This is about the way you carry yourself.

Just like Nicodemus, people of influence around you must believe that you are a man or woman sent from God. They must believe that you can tell them more about your God. But they can only do so if the things you do effectively communicate the God that you serve.

Many people have questions about life, and how they can be saved. Don’t be intimidated by their status, their level of education, their occupation or their wealth. This is such a huge need, which led Nicodemus to approach Jesus. They all have a need that none of these things can satisfy.

Nicodemus had a deep-seated need that he knew his colleagues among the Pharisees could not satisfy. His study of the law failed to satisfy it. And so he approached Jesus. John 3:10 (KJV), “Jesus answered and said unto him, Art thou a master of Israel, and knowest not these things?”

Jesus then begins to explain the gospel of salvation to Nicodemus. John 3:16-17 (KJV), “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.”

Many people are going to approach you to find out more about the things you believe in. Often they will not be open about exactly what they are seeking, but you must be discerning enough to understand that Christ is whom they seek.

You can ask for wisdom from God on how to present the gospel to them.

Colossians 4:2-6 (KJV), “Continue in prayer, and watch in the same with thanksgiving; Withal praying also for us, that God would open unto us a door for utterance, to speak the mystery of Christ, for which I am also in bonds: That I may make it manifest, as I ought to speak. Walk in wisdom to them that are without, redeeming the time. Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.”

There are three things here that I want us to look at closely. Paul is asking for prayers from the saints that God would open a door — or present an opportunity — for him to preach the gospel, he is urging believers to walk in wisdom by demonstrating the character of Christ to those that are not saved and he is explaining the need to speak in a manner that is befitting for Christians, and the ability to answer questions about your faith that unbelievers may want to know before they can accept Christ.

Jesus has demonstrated to us how we ought to conduct ourselves, because everything about us — how we speak, the way we do things, how we carry ourselves — must point men to Christ. In other words, we must pattern our lives after the model of Christ. 1 Corinthians 11:1 (AMP), “Pattern yourselves after me [follow my example], as I imitate and follow Christ (the Messiah).”



l Phillip Chidavaenzi is the author of The Gospel of Grace (From the Old to the New Testament) and Walking in the Spirit. He can be contacted via email on pchidavaenzi@newsday.co.zw