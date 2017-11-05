Tatenda Mahachi woos Durban

Gospel musician Tatenda Mahachi was in South Africa where he gave a scintillating performance at the launch of Abathandwa Music Group’s album at Durban Christian Centre last week on Friday.

By Staff Reporter

It was Mahachi’s first performance south of the Limpopo River since the death of his friend in Christ, S’fiso Ncwane late last year. The Zimbabwean artist had formed a formidable partnership with the late Ncwane following their collaboration of the song Ndinoda Jesu/Ngiyamuthanda UJesu.

Mahachi said the Abathandwa Music Group’s album launch ceremony gave him an opportunity to reconnect with his South African fans, most of them who got to know him as he regularly featured at the Gospel All Stars concert — an annual event for South Africa’s top gospel musicians.

“It was like I was back at home. I got on stage at 12 midnight and fans went into delirium when I was introduced to them. As of the performance, I did my best, opening the show with the song Naye Jesu off my album Declarations,” Mahachi said.

The award-winning artist went on to belt out tracks such as Ndiye Nzira, Tichamuona and Ndisiye, a duet that he did with Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi. He could not leave the stage without singing the crowd’s favourite Ndinoda Jesu/Ngiyamuthanda UJesu.

“The crowd went wild when I performed the song Ndinoda Jesu/Ngiyamuthanda UJesu. The performance rekindled my closeness with South African gospel music,” he said.

Mahachi said even after leaving the stage, fans mobbed him, with some requesting for his autobiography and photo shoots.

Top South African artists like Dumi Mkhostad, Deborah Fraser and Sipho Makhabane also performed at the event.

Abathandwa Music Group is an acapella male voices outfit hailing from Durban’s Umlazi area.