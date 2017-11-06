Breaking: VP Mnangagwa fired

VICE president Emmerson Mnangagwa has been fired from Zanu PF for, among other charges, disloyalty and little probity in the execution of duties.
Addressing a press conference held by the party’s spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo said Mnangagwa has been relieved of vice presidency in Zanu PF and government.
MORE TO FOLLOW…
pasi ne mhanduuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu,muka ubike doro
we will remember some of his statements like “kana ukarota nyika isingatongwe ne Zanu Pf muka ubike doro”kkkkkk,welcome to real life and experience what you made the majority to suffer.
It happens,thats life.