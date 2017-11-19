Top Menu



Breaking: Zanu PF fires Mugabe, reinstates Mnangagwa

Breaking: Zanu PF fires Mugabe, reinstates Mnangagwa

November 19, 2017 in Local, News, Politics

ZANU PF has resolved to remove President Robert Mugabe as party leader and first secretary following an extraordinary Central Committee session.

The party has also resolved to reinstate Emmerson Mnangagwa before electing him as party leader.

The party has also fired First Lady Grace Mugabe, Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao, Ignatius Chombo.

The Central Committee is the highest decision making body in Zanu PF.

The move paves way for the impeachment of the veteran leader.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

2 Responses to Breaking: Zanu PF fires Mugabe, reinstates Mnangagwa

  1. Pablo November 19, 2017 at 2:23 pm #

    I feel it coming

    Reply
  2. TruthTold November 19, 2017 at 3:31 pm #

    Adios Robert. May your beard grow inwards and may your wife leave you…

    Reply

