Breaking: Zanu PF fires Mugabe, reinstates Mnangagwa

ZANU PF has resolved to remove President Robert Mugabe as party leader and first secretary following an extraordinary Central Committee session.

The party has also resolved to reinstate Emmerson Mnangagwa before electing him as party leader.

The party has also fired First Lady Grace Mugabe, Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao, Ignatius Chombo.

The Central Committee is the highest decision making body in Zanu PF.

The move paves way for the impeachment of the veteran leader.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA