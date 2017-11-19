Latest: Zanu PF gives Mugabe ultimatum

The Zanu PF Central Committee has given President Robert Mugabe an ultimatum to resign by Monday at 12 mdday, or face the humiliation of being impeached through Parliament on Tuesday.

The party has also resolved that Grace Mugabe, who has just been booted out of the party together with her husband and several other officials, will face prosecution

Others who have been fired include Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao, and Ignatius Chombo.

BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA

