Latest: Zanu PF gives Mugabe ultimatum

The Zanu PF Central Committee has given President Robert Mugabe an ultimatum to resign by Monday at 12 mdday, or face the humiliation of being impeached through Parliament on Tuesday.
The party has also resolved that Grace Mugabe, who has just been booted out of the party together with her husband and several other officials, will face prosecution
Others who have been fired include Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao, and Ignatius Chombo.
BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA
WE WILL KEEP YOU UPDATED
It’s high time Mugabe was fired – he has been hiring and firing people arbitrarily for close to 4 decades now. He has to feel how it is to get fired. So far he has not said anything. I doubt if he will go quietly.
Where is Tsvangirai? Is Joice Mujuru back in ZanuPF? She will undoubtedly clash with Emmerson. Is Didymus Mutasa back in ZanuPF? What will happen to Khaya Moyo?