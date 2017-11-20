Top Menu



Breaking: UZ forced to suspend exams

November 20, 2017 in Local, News

THE University of Zimbabwe has been forced to stop examinations after students demanded that Vice Chancellor Levy Nyagura provides an explanation of how First Lady Grace Mugabe received a doctorate in 2014.

By Richard Chidza

Details to follow

