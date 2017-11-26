Billiat speaks on Mugabe departure

JOHANNESBURG — Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe’s president on Tuesday and the 93-year-old’s departure from office was felt even in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Sowetan

Zimbabwean international Khama Billiat took to the field a couple of hours after Mugabe fell on his sword and the speedy player inspired his club Mamelodi Sundowns to a 2-0 win over the limping BidVest Wits in the university’s grounds.

As Zimbabweans around the world continued to celebrate the fall of Mugabe after a 37-year stay at the helm‚ Billiat said he was celebrating with his countrymen.

“I don’t really like to talk about politics but it is a relief when the whole nation is happy‚” he said.

“It’s been a long time since we celebrated together.

“We always mind our own business but our whole nation has come together to celebrate one thing. It is very important.”

Zimbabwean footballers have formed an integral part of South Africa’s domestic football scene since 1992.

Billiat came off the bench to score a brace that gave his club the 2-0 win over the defending PSL champions and when news of Mugabe’s resignation broke‚ the player was getting ready for the league match.

“The whole world is happy for us and I hope we’ll take it from there‚” Billiat said.

“I personally didn’t know where this was going to take me because the next thing could be something else.

“The next thing could be that I’m not focusing and I lose form because I’m into politics.

“You just have to try and stay in-between and support what’s good.”