Mugabe dramatic exit: Fresh details emerge

Former president Robert Mugabe on Tuesday shed tears and lamented what he called betrayal by his lieutenants as he finally agreed to step down, some members of his inner circle have revealed.
By Xolisani Ncube
Mugabe resigned late in the afternoon as Parliament moved to fast-track a motion to impeach and condemn him to an even more humiliating exit.
Sources that were at the former president’s palatial mansion known as the “Blue Roof”, have revealed fresh details of the dramatic events that marked a seismic shift in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.
Mugabe, the sources said, was holding a rosary in his right hand as he told his close associates and a team of negotiators that he was calling it quits.
“After a four-hour long meeting, which was attended by the chief negotiator, Father Fidelis Mukonori, family friend and former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono, presidential spokesperson George Charamba and the (former) first lady Grace Mugabe, Mugabe was adamant that he would not step down,” said the source oncondition of anonymity.
“He was prepared to die for his seat. He looked down, looked at his wife, took a deep breath and said ‘so this is what they have decided.’”
Attorney-general Prince Machaya and former Justice minister Happyton Bonyongwe had advised the 93-year-old strongman that his options were fast running out. The two told Mugabe the impeachment process would be fast- tracked.
“He looked down and said ‘people were chameleons, (name of the senior Zanu PF official withheld) of all the people to do this to me,” Mugabe said to have lamented.
“After all I have done to protect him, corruption issues raised against him and I have stood with him.
“Is this the same person I recently gave a lifeline and I pardoned him since 1983? Today he turns against me.” He then held firm his rosary as he agreed to step down.
Before he agreed to step down, Mugabe had been told by one of his advisors that he had a chance of surviving the impeachment as some MPs were prepared to vote against the motion in a secret ballot.
“While Father Mukonori was shuttling between the defence forces commanders and the president, Bonyongwe as leader of the House was also shuttling between the Blue Roof and Parliament looking at ways to avoid an embarrassing exit for the president.
“The president even said Parliament should sit to deal with the budget while he addressed concerns raised by the military command, which would have seen him stepping down at the Zanu PF congress.”
However, after Machaya’s advice, Mugabe called the speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda as the MPs began a debate on the motion and advised him he was stepping down.
“It was a heart-rending moment, especially for Mukonori who could not hold back his tears,” another source revealed.
“The letter was drafted and Mugabe read it before appending his signature.
“There was total silence in the lounge. People looked at each other and the first lady looked down in disbelief that this was how far the issue had gone.
“The same letter was sent to the military commanders at the same time as it was being dispatched to Parliament.”
Another source said Mugabe felt betrayed by people he had groomed and taken care of.
“While he agreed that issues were not well in the party, he was of a firm belief that there was a better way to solve the crisis,” the source added.
“He said ‘well, they have done this, I hope it ends with me’, before he put his rosary back into his pocket.”
Gono refused to comment on the matter, saying it would betray the trust between him and Mugabe.
Mukonori said he needed approval from the office of the President and Cabinet as he was asked by the government to mediate.
Bonyongwe and Charamba were not reachable for comment.
Former vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, fired by Mugabe early this month for “disloyalty and deceit”, took over as president last Friday.
On his return from a brief exile in South Africa, Mnangagwa said he had been in constant touch with generals after they put Mugabe under house arrest on November 14.
Judge president Justice George Chiweshe on Friday ruled that the military action did not amount to a coup.
l Also read ‘How Mugabe was persuaded to resign’ on page 6
saka mange muchrikuda kutonga here nhai sekuru????
It was not about kuda kutonga, it was about the manner in which it was done.
manner!what manner?
It’s just that you were too blinded not to see it coming. We all saw it. The way your wife used to humiliate the former VP s and other party members was too much to swallow.
This Standard Newspaper had been captured by g40…makunyara ka!!!!!!
“He looked down and said ‘people were chameleons, (name of the senior Zanu PF official withheld) of all the people to do this to me,” Mugabe said to have lamented.
AM SURE HE WAS HURT BY WHAT OBERT MPOFU DID…
Me Editor, no one betrayed Mugabe but his own wife was entirely to blame for the demise. How can you allow your wife to publicly denigrate people older than her. In all fairness, Mugabe was in trenches with Mnangagwa and the majority of the war veterans when Mrs Mugabe was still very young, but for Mugabe to all of a sudden say Mnangagwa and his likes wanted him out and that he wanted to stage a coup was very shocking to all Zimbabweans. It was Mugabe who betrayed his comrades because of his wife and people were just responding. Mr Mugabe did a lot to us Zimbabweans and some of us have been voting ZANU(PF) all along even when reason would have told to vote otherwise but next year I was going to vote any other person even Egypt Dzinemunezva because of what had been happening of late. How can we as a nation spend money going to rallies every week to scold other people. How can we disown our health institutions and spend precious forex to go to Singapore and South Africa just for a baby check. People are sleeping outside banks for days on end but we have money to send our youths to Russia, to do what? Whoever was advising Mr Mugabe was doing a very bad job and wanted him out of the office. You can not drive people into a tight corner even denigrating the armed forces, the same who had been very supportive of ZANU(PF). Let us not forget that Jonathan Moyo vehemently declared that he would destroy ZANU (PF) from within hence he was the architect in the downfall of Mr Mugabe and he had people the likes of Mrs Mugabe, Kasukuwere, Zhuwao and others to achieve his means. Those who supported the impeachment realised that ZANU(PF) was going to disintegrate if they did not remove Mr Mugabe. I have had a high respect for Mr Mugabe but when he allowed his wife to scold other people and also the likes of Chipanga to behave like they wanted, then all respect was lost. Holding a rosary is something else. Mr Mugabe had lost touch with the people that is why he had been much involved in the youth interface rallies at the suffering of the ordinary people. Mother Theresa never forgot the poor, but in Zimbabwe we had allowed this to happen. We are all corrupt, only God knows how we have acquired the properties we have. Why was Jonathan Moyo allowed to roam freely despite his open confession of being a Robin Hood. How could the police be allowed to be the industry of the government with the roadblocks they mounted after every 100 metres. Mwari ndivo vanopa nekubvisa hutongi, period. To achieve that He uses those around us. According to God, nguva yavaMugabe yanga yakwana. What Zimbabwe needs is an attention to the country and not to ZANU(PF) or MDC.
Mugabe must not talk of having groomed anyone but his wife and even so it was too late and the carnivorous jackals surrounding him were strongly setting up his wife for a fall whom they used as a dirty megaphone to lambast fair competitors like the now President Munangagwa and Joyce. I didn’t think the military would intervene in that approach but I was of the opinion that from your own security details someone was going to pull out a gun and dispatch with you just like that, because your libidinous wife was ratcheting every one he wrong way Consider yourself fortunate and at least return the US$15 billion Grace stole from us.Shame on you. Dont loose both the Presidency and the lesson you have learnt.
Let everyone draw lessons from what has happened: Dawn, Sunrise of a new era. I call upon everyone to get down onto start working towards your own improvement if we have to progress as a country. Hats off to the Defence Forces under the leadership of General Chiwenga
He can cry himself to hell I do not care.
manner???and talk about the way he was going to get rid of ED,Chiwenga and co.old bob now singing the blues,would have been ED and co,in the same predicament.