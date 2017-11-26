Zanu PF youth leader up for kidnapping Mujuru supporters

A Zanu PF youth leader was yesterday charged with kidnapping and assaulting six supporters of former vice-president Joice Mujuru two years ago.

by BLESSED MHLANGA

Innocent Hamandishe, the youth league commissar, is also accused of causing disaffection among the police and defence forces after he was linked to a statement read by the ruling party’s youth secretary Kudzanayi Chipanga castigating army commander Constantino Chiwenga.

The Harare magistrates’ court was told that Hamandishe kidnapped and assaulted Lisbon Matema, Molly Simbisai Chironga, Christabell Bobo, Remedy Musokeri, Elizabeth Tambudzai Bob and Ephraim Muungani two years ago in Chitungwiza.

Prosecutor Edmore Nyazamba alleged that Hamandishe had been on the run since 2015 despite the fact that he was a prominent feature during former president Robert Mugabe’s interface rallies.

He said the Zanu PF youths, including the accused, targeted the six accusing them of supporting Mujuru.

“The accused continued to indiscriminately assault the complainants with open hands, booted feet, iron bars and logs that they took from a nearby furniture manufacturer shop,” the state said.

“Matema sustained injuries all over the body, Chironga sustained injuries all over the body, under the feet and on the left ear, Bobo sustained injuries on both legs and on the hips, Musokeri lost four teeth as a result of the assault.

“Tambudzai sustained injuries on the stomach and Muugani was injured under the feet and lost sight on the right eye as a result of the assault.”

Hamandishe was also accused of penning the statement read by Chipanga, a day before the army seized control of government.

However, his lawyer Emmanuel Samundombe argued that his client could not be placed on remand because he had been detained for over 48 hours.

He said Hamandishe was arrested on November 16 and only brought to court after 10 days. The magistrate Hosea Mujaya dismissed the argument, saying there was no evidence the accused was arrested on November 16.

Hamandishe was remanded in custody to December 8 and was advised to approach the High court for bail.