Chinyengetere, Mapeza reflect on fairytale season

All the individual award-winners who have been crowned in the local Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the past 25 years are equally important.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

But this year’s winners, including Rodwell Chinyengere, who was voted the best player, Norman Mapeza, who scooped the best coach accolade and Dominic Chungwa, the top goal scorer — honoured at a glittering Soccer Stars ceremony in Harare on Friday night are more equal than the others.

The reason being their crowning moment comes at a time when the PSL is celebrating its Silver Jubilee.

The same goes for other winners on the night, namely Chicken Inn goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, who was voted Goalkeeper of the Year and Most Promising Under-19 Player of the Year, Leeroy Mavhunga of Yadah FC.

But more striking is the fairytale story of Chinyengetere, who survived a career-threatening injury five years ago, and managed against all odds to resurrect his career to stand head and shoulders above the rest this season.

The FC Platinum midfield maestro was at a loss for words after his crowning moment, as he clutched onto his trophy with all his strength.

“Indeed, it’s a fairytale for me to have been able to play football again. And from where I was coming, I never thought I was going to be voted the best player at some point in my career. So, I really want to thank God,” Chinyengetere told The Standardsport.

“I did have faith and encouragement from my teammates and it helped me a lot. I never thought of giving up and I am happy that it has paid off for me. I can’t really explain what this means to me but it’s a big achievement for me.”

As much as he is enjoying winning the Soccer Star of the Year award, Chinyengetere was still on cloud nine about winning the championship for FC Platinum — which was his prime target this season.

“My target was to help the team win the title first before the individual medals. I had also set a target of scoring as many goals as I could and I am happy with my contribution. What I know is it’s going to be difficult to beat this achievement. However, as a player, I want to propel myself from one level to the next and hopefully all goes well in the coming seasons,” he said.

The former Hwange player paid gratitude to his coach Mapeza, who was also honoured as the best coach in the land.

Mapeza had after the conclusion of the league race publicly expressed the desire to win the award after missing out in 2008 when he led the now defunct Monomotapa to the league title.

While expressing surprise at his win, the former Galatasaray star suggested that Shabanie Mine’s Takesure Chiragwi deserved it.

“I was shocked when I heard my name being called out as the winner. I didn’t think I was going to win. So, it’s a special night for me. To be honest, Lloyd Mutasa, Tonderai Ndiraya did well and I also thought even Chiragwi did well,” he said.

“For Chiragwi to save Shabanie Mine from relegation with the resources they had, I think it was remarkable. It’s unfortunate we don’t know how the voting system is like in the country, but if it was in the UK, Chiragwi would have won this award.”

In a night that clearly belonged to FC Platinum, Mapeza hailed two of his players — Chinyengetere and Kevin Moyo — who took the first two spots in the race for the Soccer Star of the Year medal.

“For this club to produce two players, with one of them being the Soccer Star of the Year and the other runner-up, it shows hard work. If you want to achieve anything in this industry, you need to work hard. You need to be disciplined, dedicated and have determination,” he said.

Dynamos’ Ocean Mushure was the second runner-up.

The Taurayi Mangwiro-coached Triangle United emerged the season’s most disciplined side, while Ruzive Ruzive was voted referee of the year to complete a list of the Castle Lager PSL Silver Jubilee winners.