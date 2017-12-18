Kaizer Chiefs can’t afford me: Musona

WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona says his former South African club Kaizer Chiefs can’t match the money he is earning in Europe.

Sports Reporter/The Citizen

Musona, who plays for KV Oostende in Belgium, said this in a video posted by Musona’s teammate, South African Andile Jali on his Twitter account last week.

Jali suggested that Musona should move back to South Africa to play for Chiefs after the Zimbabwean international complained about the snow.

“Where? Chiefs can’t afford me,” said Musona, in response to Jali’s suggestion.

Musona’s response followed reports in South Africa recently that Kaizer Chiefs were exploring the possibility of luring the Zimbabwe captain back into their fold from his club in Belgium.

Musona is plying his trade in Belgium for KV Oostende and will see his existing contract at the club come to an end in June 2020.

Musona left Amakhosi in July 2011, where he went on to play for German outfits, TSG Hoffenheim and FC Augsburg, before returning to Chiefs on loan in 2013.

Recent reports in Belgium have, however, linked the Zimbabwean hitman with a possible move to Italy with Serie A giants Juventus, AC Milan and Sampdoria having dispatched scouts to monitor the player.

Meanwhile, the African contingent at Oostende feature in a two-minute video, where they are complaining about their friends and relatives asking them for money and then not appreciating the amount they give them.