Man having sex with donkey nabbed

VICTORIA Falls — A 23-year-old man from Jambezi has been arrested after he was caught stark naked and having sex with a neighbour’s donkey.

Malvin Ngwenya pleaded guilty to bestiality when he appeared before magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje this week. He will be sentenced tomorrow.

Asked why he committed the offence, Ngwenya said he didn’t know what got into him.

The court heard that the depraved incident occurred around 8pm last Tuesday when Ngwenya tiptoed to neighbour Bernard Mlauzi’s livestock kraal.

He then stripped naked and started having sex with a donkey.

Mlauzi’s son, Sipho heard some movements in the kraal and went to investigate whereupon he found the naked Ngwenya on the back of the animal.

Explained prosecutor Listen Nare: “The accused was caught red-handed having sexual intercourse with a donkey by Sipho Mlauzi.

“On realising that he had been caught, he jumped off the donkey and fled naked, leaving all his clothes behind.”

Sipho picked the clothes up and alerted some neighbours.

Ngwenya was identified through the clothing items and a report was made to the police leading to his arrest.