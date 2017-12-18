Wife threatens to kill hubby with ‘back to sender’ rituals

A 52-year-old Harare man was granted a protection order at the Harare Magistrate’s Court against his wife, whom he accused of consulting a “back to sender” prophet who was threatening to kill him.

By GIFT NJIRISI

The man also said his wife was denying him his conjugal rights as she accuses him of having goblins.

Gabriel Rice appeared before magistrate Lazini Ncube claiming that he now feared for his life as his wife Patience Nyarukota was consulting a “back to sender” prophet who was threatening to end his life.

“She is consulting ‘back to sender’ prophets and I am now scared for my life as they are known for their evil antics. She told me that a ‘back to sender’ prophet was targeting me,” he said.

Rice went on to say that his wife accuses him of possessing goblins and said she was now denying him his conjugal rights because of the allegations.

“She says that I have goblins and everyone in the society now thinks I have goblins. Wherever I go, they call me the goblin man,” he said.

“She is now refusing to sleep with me saying she does not sleep with a man with goblins.”

Rice claimed that his wife early this year promised that his sister would die and some months later she indeed died.

He also said his wife threatens to kill him and once assaulted him with a brick after an argument.

“She always threatens to kill me and always questions my manhood. She assaults me and once struck me with a brick after we had an argument,” Rice said.

Nyarukota, however, opposed her husband’s application, saying he was the violent one in their marriage.

She said the two had problems as a couple because her husband’s son was arrested and convicted of robbery and he blames her for it.

“We only started disagreeing when his son was arrested and convicted of armed robbery and since then, he blames me for that,” she said.

When asked by magistrate Ncube why she denies her husband his conjugal rights, Nyarukota said her husband was the one who pledged not to sleep with her.

“He is the one who said he does not sleep with a goblin wife and I told him that he was the goblin I am married to,” she said.

Nyarukota also denied killing her husband’s sister, saying that her husband’s sister had been diabetic.

“I did not kill his sister. I was very close to her. She was diabetic and fell ill a week before she died,” she said.