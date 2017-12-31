AAG backs Mnangagwa

The Affirmative Action Group (AAG) has thrown its weight behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputies Constantino Chiwenga as well as Kembo Mohadi, describing them as a formidable team.

By Staff Reporter

AAG president Chamu Chiwanza said the two VPs had an outstanding track record dating back to the liberation war.

“The Affirmative Action Group would like to offer them unconditional support in their new role and pledge to support all government efforts and policies that unavoidably commit government to intervene in the removal of social and economic disparities that unless dealt with, continue to be the source of marginalisation, unemployment and poverty,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Chiwanza said Mnangagwa’s first few days in office had demonstrated that he was a visionary.

Mnangagwa took over from Robert Mugabe in November after the military seized control of government. Chiwenga and Mohadi were appointed VPs last week.