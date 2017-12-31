Man squanders mom’s savings

A 27-year-old man from Mkoba suburb in Gweru was on Friday fined $100 for stealing his mother’s bank card and withdrawing $171,40, which he squandered on beer.

By Stephen Chadenga

Denis Mbeva pleaded guilty when he appeared before Gweru magistrate Shotgame Musaiona facing theft charges.

Musaiona fined the accused $100 and would serve 30 days in prison if he defaulted.

A further two months were wholly suspended on condition he restitutes the complainant the $171,40 by January 31 next year.

The state case was that on December 21 at around 6am, Oppah Chihombori (62), left for her plot at St Patricks.

Chihombori, who is employed at the Gweru City Council, left her bank card under the mattress and her son took the card and withdrew the money since he knew the pin number.

After withdrawing money, Mbeva returned the card under the mattress.

The complainant, however, discovered the matter on December 26 after she went to the bank and discovered that some money had been withdrawn.

She reported the matter leading to her son’s arrest.